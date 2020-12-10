What you need to know
- Caviar's new iPhone 12 Pro models have a fragment of Steve Jobs' iconic turtleneck inside and that's just weird.
Caviar is a company that has long made a name for itself by taking Apple's iPhones and turning them into abominations. They always have stones where they have no place being and weird images and text slapped on the back. But the Russian company has outdone itself with the iPhone 12 Pro Jobs 4. Because oh my.
As the name suggests, this thing is supposed to pay homage to Steve Jobs and the iPhone 4 – the last iPhone he personally announced. That's fine, I guess. We can all probably get behind that, right?
Steve Jobs, the founder and most successful Apple CEO, and his last personally presented iPhone 4, inspired Caviar's designers to create the unique iPhone 12 Pro Jobs 4 White gadget.
The exclusive smartphone combines the laconic, austere design of the fourth generation of the iPhone and the innovative advanced technologies of the latest line of Apple products.
But then things get weird. Things get very weird indeed.
The G10 case, covered with white jewelry enamel, reminiscent of the original design of the iPhone 4, is decorated with a piece of the legendary Steve Jobs turtleneck. The piece is in the center of the logo with a bitten apple of 925 silver. A part of the legendary personality and a jewelry masterpiece are in your hands!
Wait, what?
Caviar makes it sound like it got its hands on one of Jobs' own turtlenecks here and I can't decide if that's what actually happened or not. If it did, that's really weird. And if this is just a normal black sweatshirt that's being passed off as the real thing, that's just icky. Neither option is a great one.
Pricing starts at around $6500 which is obviously insane and it goes up from there. Because sure, why not?
Oh, I know why. Because it's an affront to anyone with an ounce of taste.
EU could shut down Apple TV+ unless it meets European content requirements
EU laws first reported last year that will require streaming platforms to host at least 30% European content are now being realized.
WhatsApp wants Apple's privacy labels to apply to iMessage as well
WhatsApp isn't happy that iMessage doesn't have to explain itself in the same way other apps do.
UK threatens legal challenge against Facebook’s encryption plans
As per a report from Sky News, the UK hasn’t ordered Facebook to provide access to end-to-end encrypted messages on WhatsApp. However, it plans to use a legal power to issue an injunction against the social networking giant to prevent it from enabling end-to-end encryption across all its platforms.
Keep your iPhone 12 Pro dressed to its minimal best
With a phone as large and beautiful as the iPhone 12 Pro, a slim, lightweight case is the best option for minimal protection. Browse the best and thinnest case options available right now.