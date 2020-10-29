What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 12 mini will go up for pre-order soon.
- You might want to get a feel for its size before ordering.
- Turns out you can use LEGO to build one.
Apple will put iPhone 12 mini up for pre-order on November 6 and the miniature handset is one that a ton of people are looking forward to. But what if it's too small? You might want to check before ordering and, turns out, you can build something out of LEGO to do just that.
Found over on Reddit – because of course – we have the formula needed to make this happen. And there's a handy picture for you to follow, too.
Want to know the size of an iPhone mini in your hand and have a bunch of Legos? This is accurate to the millimetre! 8 studs across, one stud deep, 13⅔ bricks high.
This might just be the best thing I've ever seen. Anyone wondering whether they should buy Apple's smallest iPhone 12 should probably take this for a spin before placing that pre-order. You know, just to make sure.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Luna Display 4.3 adds support for wireless displays on macOS Big Sur
Luna Display has been updated to version 4.3 with support for macOS Big Sur ahead of the update's launch.
Bang & Olufsen announces new Beolit 20 speaker with wireless charger
Bang & Olufsen has today announced its brand new Beolit 20 speaker, which includes integrated wireless charging.
Apple temporarily closes its Philadelphia store in response to protests
In response to tensions between protestors and police in Philadelphia, Apple has temporarily closed its location at Walnut Street.
Your iPhone 12 mini needs a screen protector to keep the screen pristine
An iPhone 12 mini screen protector is a must. Not even the new Ceramic Shield will protect your screen from scratches, only breaks. To keep your iPhone 12 mini screen pristine, you need a screen protector. Here are some of the best you can buy.