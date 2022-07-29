iPhone 12 mini now available on Apple's Certified Refurbished Store

You can now grab some decent savings on the iPhone 12 mini directly from Apple itself.

Apple is now selling the iPhone 12 mini on its Certified Refurbished Store (opens in new tab), the company's online store that features used Apple products that have been meticulously refurbished and sold in like-new condition. Customers can save $100 by choosing to buy a refurbished model over a new one.

Apple refurbished products are unmatched

While the company is sure to continue to add configurations to its online store, there is currently only one available at the time of this article being written:

Refurbished iPhone 12 mini 128GB - Black (Unlocked) - $579.00 (Was $679.00, Save $100.00)

Apple's refurbished versions of the iPhone 12 mini are available to order now, with shipping times as soon as two days with express shipping. if you don't want to pay $8.00 for express shipping, regular shipping is also available for free. You can also choose your local Apple Store as the place for pickup.

Customers who take advantage of Apple's Certified Refurbished program get a "like new" device with AppleCare with savings of up to 15% on the purchase.

You will receive a like new device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.

The iPhone 12 mini is only one of two mini iPhone models. While there are those of us who love the mini iPhones, Apple is likely to remove the mini from its lineup when it announces the iPhone 14 this fall.

If you want to find some things to spend that savings on, check out our list of the Best iPhone 12 Cases in 2022.