Apple seems to have a hit on its hands with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and that's being further borne out in China. According to UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri iPhone sales were up 230% in September.

That's already a huge number, but comparing it with the 110% figure from 2018 further drives home the point that this year is very different. According to the analyst (via Philip Elmer-DeWitt) users upgrading from aging iPhone 7 models is one of the key reasons for the huge sales numbers.