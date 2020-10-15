What you need to know
- Cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki has been showing off what the iPhone 12 Pro can do.
- A longer version of his iPhone announcement video appearance has been uploaded to YouTube.
- It's amazing what you can do with a phone nowadays.
Cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki made an appearance on the iPhone 12 Pro announcement video showing off what the new phone's cameras are capable of. Now, a longer version of that appearance has been uploaded to YouTube with Lubezki waxing poetic about how impressive those cameras are.
The iPhone 12 Pro cameras are the best ever in an iPhone and the cinematographer was particularly impressed with the handset's ability to record Dolby Vision HDR video and then display it, color-corrected, on-screen.
On set with three-time Academy Award ® winner Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki and the iPhone 12 Pro - the first device ever to capture, edit and playback in Dolby Vision.
The video is a great watch for anyone interested in creating video. It also gives us an amazing look at some beautiful desert shots as well.
Apple's new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will go up for pre-order tomorrow with the first units arriving the following week. Anyone wanting to get their hands on iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max will need to wait a couple of weeks, unfortunately.
