Cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki made an appearance on the iPhone 12 Pro announcement video showing off what the new phone's cameras are capable of. Now, a longer version of that appearance has been uploaded to YouTube with Lubezki waxing poetic about how impressive those cameras are.

The iPhone 12 Pro cameras are the best ever in an iPhone and the cinematographer was particularly impressed with the handset's ability to record Dolby Vision HDR video and then display it, color-corrected, on-screen.