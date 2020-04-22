Apple's iPhone 11 was the most popular iPhone during the first quarter of 2020, according to new data provided by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

The numbers show that the cheaper iPhone 11 was more popular than the more costly iPhone 11 Pro. Apple's iPhone XR was the previous champ, with it now being ousted by iPhone 11.

"iPhone 11 is the dominant model in the lineup," said Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder. "Not surprisingly, it took the place of last year's iPhone XR as the most popular phone. The more expensive iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max together improved share, relative to the similar top-of-the-line iPhone XS and XS Max a year ago. Notably, the oldest and lowest-priced iPhone 8 and 8 Plus had a relatively small 13% share of sales, weaker than the phones in the same positions last year. The release of the new price leader iPhone SE and likely retirement of the 8 and 8 Plus should alter the sales mix and put even further emphasis on newly released models in the upcoming quarter."

The report also notes that buyers are now keeping their phones for longer and longer. Three years wasn't out of the question, with more than a quarter of people keeping handsets for that long. That's a big jump on the 12% who said the same thing this time last year.

'We see clearly how iPhone owners now keep their phones for an increasingly longer time,' said Mike Levin, CIRP partner and cofounder. 'In the most recent quarter, 28% of buyers kept their old phone for three years or more, compared to only 12% four years ago.'

Previously the idea of customers keeping iPhones around for longer was something that would cause Apple concern. But with its continued focus on services, it simply needs more and more people to have access to them. Luckily for Apple, users don't need the latest iPhone to do that.