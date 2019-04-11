Today, MacPaw updated its Mac cleaning and organization software with a new feature that will help you better understand what is taking up space on your hard drive. The Space Lens feature shows you all of your files and folders, displayed in easy-to-read bubbles that are sized based on what's taking up the most space.

Keep your Mac clean on a regular basis by giving it a good scrubbing with CleanMyMac X. When running in the background, it will check for space wasters and recommend files to delete whenever you need it.

Cleans up your Mac, even in places you didn't know were messy.

After scanning your Mac, CleanMyMac X builds a storage road map that makes it easy for you to see what's taking up the most space. Click into a folder to see the files you're storing. If you don't want to keep a file, you can delete it right there.

Essential system files are protected from accidentally being deleted, so you can quickly scan through your files without worrying about breaking your Mac.

Space Lens also works with connected external drives, whether it's your 2TB backup drive or a 16GB flash drive, you can scan and see a road map of your storage.

If you already own CleanMyMac X, all you have to do to get Space Lens is update your software to version 4.4.0. If you don't already own CleanMyMac X, you can download a trial version for free. If you decide you like it, you can sign up for a subscription for $35 per year for a single Mac or a one-time purchase of $90.

