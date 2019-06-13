What you need to know Releases September 24, 2019

$40 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

It features single-player and multiplayer modes.

Several unexpected things were announced at E3 2019, but the one we really didn't expect was a new entry in the Contra series. Here's everything we know so far about Contra Rogue Corps.

When does Contra Rogue Corps release? It releases on September 24, 2019 on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are currently available. What is Contra Rogue Corps? It's a twin-stick shooter that comes from a series known for it's hilariously zany nature. The latest game in Konami's series takes place in the Damned City, which emerged two years after the Alien Wars. Hordes of enemies and fiends roam the area causing chaos and destruction. You'll play as one of four characters to fight off these hordes in epic combat. Those familiar to the series will appreciate the nostalgia this game brings with it. It features many of the same elements found in previous games but with some modern twists. Those who are experiencing these games for the first time can discover the addictive insanity for themselves. Playable characters

Each character has unique skills and weapons so the gaming experience is different depending on which one you play as. The weapons and various body parts for each character can be augmented to increase your overall power. Kaiser features a drill for an arm and fought as a soldier during the Alien Wars. You'll never see him without a cigar in his mouth. He favors an automatic weapon and a rocket launcher. Gentleman is a large disgusting-looking bug who prefers the finer things and speaks with a British accent. Be sure to mind your manners around him. Ms. Harakiri is a dangerous assassin who allowed a creature to merge with her stomach in order to survive the Alien Wars. She carries a laser gun and a chainsaw. Hungry Beast is a huge cyborg Panda with a human scientist's brain. He brings brute force and a cuddly personality to the group. As you can tell from the character choices, this game doesn't take itself seriously and revels in the absurd. Some of the previous games in the series have pulled off this craziness pretty well, while others were just odd. This one has a lot of potential for being a super fun buddy game. We'll have to see how things turn out. Base Camp

There's definitely more we need to learn about the Base Camp, but we do know that you access it between missions. Here you'll be able to change characters, upgrade weapons with mods, and power up your characters. Upgrading weapons requires money and the appropriate materials, which you can acquire during missions. To make your characters more powerful, you'll need to acquire upgraded body parts from the none other than the Black Market. I mean, where else would you get them? How does the camera work? Unlike some other games out there, the camera is not in your control. It will seamlessly transition from side-scroller to traditional third-person position on its own. We hope this camera feature works well and doesn't get in the way of gameplay. Multiplayer modes

In addition to being able to play on your own, you can connect with up to three other players online for co-op or PvP play. Complete mission objectives, mow down approaching hordes, and see how well you and your friends play together. The ridiculous over-the-top nature of the game will hopefully be a source of hilarity during gaming sessions.