You can buy a ready-to-ship Mac at any Apple Store, reseller, or online vendor, but if you want something custom, you have to go to Apple's website and build it to order (BTO). That way, if any of the standard configurations aren't enough for you, you can bump up the CPU, add more memory, and even go with faster storage. Not every Mac has every option, of course, but for the ones that do, it''s worth asking — which upgrades are worth the price?

Are CPU upgrades worth it?

The CPU — central processing unit — is the engine that makes your Mac go. Currently provided by Intel, they range from the ultra-low-power Core i3 to the ultra-powerful quad-core Core i9 in high-end MacBook Pro and iMac, to the Xeon workstation chips in the Mac Po.

Generally speaking, faster cores let you do single things faster. More cores let you do more things at once. So, getting a faster core is like upgrading from a regular car to a race car. Going from dual to quad-core is like getting a second car.

Since you can't change a CPU after you buy your Mac, you want to make sure you buy the right one — not just for your needs now, but for your needs next year and the year after that.

MacBook Air 13-inch : The baseline is a 1.1 GHz dual-core i3 processor, but that's a bit slow unless you're just looking for a couch browser or travel computer that's not an iPad. You can upgrade to the i5, which really is the sweet spot for most people. If you're doing a lot of intensive work, though, the quad-core 1.2GHz 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor is worth the upgrade.

MacBook Pro 13-inch : All 13-inch MacBook Pro models come with either 1.4 or 2.4GHz quad-core i5 processors. Most people are going to be happy with one of these. If you need a little extra bump, choose the 2.4GHz model. If you do a lot of graphics editing, VR or AR app developing, or otherwise use graphics-heavy programs, it may be worth it to you to spend the extra $300 on the 2.8GHz quad‑core 8th‑generation Intel Core i7 processor upgrade.

MacBook Pro 16-inch : The baseline 16-inch with Touch Bar comes with a 2.6 GHz 6-Core i7 or 2.3GHz 8-core 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor. Upgrading the processor will make your MacBook Pro absolutely scream, but all those cores and all that speed comes at the expense of battery life. Still, if you're going high-end, $200 isn't a lot more to add on.

iMac 4K 21.5-inch : The lower-end iMac starts with a 2.3GHz dual-core 7th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and goes up to a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. You can ramp that up to a 3.2GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor for $200. If you're buying the 4K Mac for budgeting purposes, that extra money may not be worth it. The 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 processor model is a good middle ground. It's $200 more than the baseline model, but a solid investment.

iMac 5K 27-inch : You can get a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-gen Intel Core i5 standard and up to 3.7GHz 6-core 9th-gen Intel Core processor. For $400 more, you can bump it up to a 3.6GHz 8-core 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor. At this point, for the price, however, I recommend you start looking into the iMac Pro. The standard model is going to give you more of what you're looking for.

iMac Pro : You're really upping your game by starting with the iMac Pro. It comes standard with 3.2GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor. For $800 more, you're going to get a 3.0GHz 10-core Intel Xeon W processor, but you can max out the CPU to a 2.3GHz 18-core Intel Xeon W processor for $2,400. Your pro needs are going to determine what suits you best, but if you need an iMac Pro, you probably need a little more than the baseline. I recommend bumping up to 2.5GHz 14-core Intel Xeon W processor to max out your efficiency. It's the best value for your money. It's worth pointing out, however, that the silicon in the iMac Pro is a few years old at this point, so it may be smarter to either go with a Mac Pro or wait for the iMac Pro to receive a processor update.

Mac mini : The Mac mini comes standard with a 3.6GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and jumps up to a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. For $200 more, you can bump it up to a 3.2GHz 6‑core 8th‑generation Intel Core i7 processor. Depending on your needs, I'd say the i7 may be unnecessary. Stick with the 6-core i5 model or go with the baseline if you don't plan on putting too much strain on your DIY Mac. Remember, you can stack these babies, so it may be smarter to spend the money on multiple Mac minis.

Mac Pro: I don't even know where to start with this one. It comes standard with a 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, but if you're buying a Mac Pro, you probably need something a little faster. For $7,000, you can upgrade to a 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, but that is overkill for a lot of your needs. Most pros recommend upgrading to either a 3.3GHz 12‑core Intel Xeon W processor for $1,000 more or a 3.2GHz 16‑core Intel Xeon W processor for $2,000. This level is suitable for CPU rendering, compiling large projects, running multiple virtual machines, and similar tasks.

Are RAM upgrades worth it?

The more memory your Mac has, the bigger the images and videos you can work with, the more apps you can keep live, and generally, the better performance you'll get. Modern Macs are more memory efficient than ever. But if you want to work with a lot of files, and a lot of big files, RAM can still make your experience smoother.

Increasingly, Mac memory is also soldered right to the board, just like the processors. The 27-inch iMac still lets you change memory after purchase but, with MacBooks, what you buy is what you're stuck with. So, again, don't buy for today. Buy for tomorrow.