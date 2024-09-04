The 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is still insanely cheap on Amazon

If you're in the market for a brand new MacBook right now, then you can't go too far wrong with this incredible deal on the M3 MacBook Air 15-inch.

This is the larger variant of Apple's best MacBook for students. It's lightweight and portable, while boasting great battery life and snappy running perfect for taking notes, planning and productivity, and a bit of leisurely downtime.

Usually, it retails at $1,299, but you can grab one right now for just $1,409 on Amazon. That gets you 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $150.

Save $250 on MacBook Air M3

MacBook Air M3 15-inch | $1,299 $1,049 at Amazon With more screen real estate than the smaller model, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air gives you more space to work with when doing any kind of task. This is the lowest price we've seen on the laptop so far, and the $250 discount isn't all that common. Well worth the price for the power it offers.

We love a good MacBook deal here at iMore, and you won't find much better than this one. It's the perfect computer for college or school students, with the powerful M3 chip buzzing away in the background to handle large amounts of video and photo editing. The 15-inch screen is big and beautiful, with the keyboard being a clicky joy to type on.

You don't need much more computer than a MacBook Air (unless you work for like, Pixar or something), and the 15-inch MacBook Air strikes the perfect balance between portability and power. Just remember to wrap it up in one of the best cases for MacBook Air, and you'll be powering your way through homework, research papers, and more. Oh, and some games too (We won't tell anyone if you don't).