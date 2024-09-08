Apple's new "best AI PC" Mac ads take aim at Microsoft's Copilot+ machines

With Apple Intelligence about to become a big priority for Apple with its long-awaited AI features, the company is feeling emboldened enough to poke a little fun at longtime rival Microsoft.

After Craig Federighi joked about Apple "missing the boat" in a talk at WWDC about the rise of AI laptops (despite the company rolling out neural engines earlier than most), a new line of promos proudly proclaims that the "best AI PC is a Mac".

Apple even goes so far as to name (and shame) Copilot+ alternatives with spec comparisons (thanks, Aaron from MacRumors).

"MacBook Air with M3 has up to 40 percent faster graphics performance than Copilot+ PCs. So it’s great for things like video editing and playing graphics-intensive games. MacBook Air is also up to 25 percent faster for browsing the web."

Apple is marketing the Mac as “The best AI PC” and compares it to a Copilot+ PC pic.twitter.com/s17E65DVsmSeptember 6, 2024

Shots fired at Microsoft's Copilot+ laptrops

According to Apple, testing was carried out in August 2024 (just last month), comparing the 15-inch MacBook Air to the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition.

It's all friendly competition, however. Back in June, Federighi admitted being impressed by Copilot, but shortly afterwards Microsoft axed the controversial Recall AI feature.

Just last month, Apple went after Adobe Premiere with a series of new Final Cut Pro ads as it gears up for its Glowtime event tomorrow and a reported October event to focus on Macs and iPads.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors