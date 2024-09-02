M4 MacBook Pro could debut in November alongside a completely redesigned Mac mini
M4 is nearly here.
Apple's brand new M4 MacBook Pro could debut in November alongside a completely redesigned Mac mini, according to a new leak.
Apple unveiled the M4 chip earlier this year when it launched the M4 iPad Pro. A break in tradition, Apple normally unveils its new M-series chips in its Mac lineup first. As such, we've been hotly anticipating a series of new Macs we expect to be unveiled before the end of the year. The word on the street is the new M4 MacBook Pro and a brand new M4 Mac mini are close at hand, and now we have a firmer date.
According to MacRumors, citing "a reliable source", Apple "will release new Mac models in November 2024."
M4 Macs on the way
The report says a November launch does not preclude a Mac event in October, suggesting this leak indicates an in-store release date window, rather than a timeline for the unveiling.
As mentioned, Apple is expected to unveil a new M4 MacBook Pro, including a 14-inch M4 model, and M4 Pro and M4 Max models in 14- and 16-inch sizes. There may also be an M4 iMac in the works, but the most exciting product in the pipeline might well be a new redesigned M4 Mac mini. According to reports, Apple is planning to launch a smaller, squatter Mac mini that might be a bit taller than the current model but with a much smaller footprint akin to an Apple TV 4K.
It would be the smallest desktop Apple has ever released and a guaranteed pocket rocket.
Before then, we can expect Apple to unveil the iPhone 16, Apple Watch X, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its iPhone event next week.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design. Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9