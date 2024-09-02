Apple's brand new M4 MacBook Pro could debut in November alongside a completely redesigned Mac mini, according to a new leak.

Apple unveiled the M4 chip earlier this year when it launched the M4 iPad Pro. A break in tradition, Apple normally unveils its new M-series chips in its Mac lineup first. As such, we've been hotly anticipating a series of new Macs we expect to be unveiled before the end of the year. The word on the street is the new M4 MacBook Pro and a brand new M4 Mac mini are close at hand, and now we have a firmer date.

According to MacRumors, citing "a reliable source", Apple "will release new Mac models in November 2024."

M4 Macs on the way

The report says a November launch does not preclude a Mac event in October, suggesting this leak indicates an in-store release date window, rather than a timeline for the unveiling.

As mentioned, Apple is expected to unveil a new M4 MacBook Pro, including a 14-inch M4 model, and M4 Pro and M4 Max models in 14- and 16-inch sizes. There may also be an M4 iMac in the works, but the most exciting product in the pipeline might well be a new redesigned M4 Mac mini. According to reports, Apple is planning to launch a smaller, squatter Mac mini that might be a bit taller than the current model but with a much smaller footprint akin to an Apple TV 4K.

It would be the smallest desktop Apple has ever released and a guaranteed pocket rocket.

Before then, we can expect Apple to unveil the iPhone 16, Apple Watch X, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its iPhone event next week.