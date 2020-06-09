ININ Games, Deck13, and Radical Fish Games announced today that CrossCode, the hit retro-inspired 2D JRPG that has sold over 400,000 copies for PC will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this August. CrossCode features an engaging science fiction storyline, a conbination of puzzles and fast-paced combat, as well as 80 hours of gameplay. Reminiscent of the classic Legend of Zelda, CrossCode is focused on mute amnesiac Lea who wakes up trapped inside an MMO. The player must work through fictional MMO CrossWorlds to piece together the mystery of who Lea is and why she is trapped in this game.

CrossCode will be available at major retailers on August 28, 2020. Digital versions of CrossCode will be available for preorder soon and will release on July 9, 2020. Additionally exclusive SteelBook® and Collector's Editions are now available to pre-order through Strictly Limited Games.

The limited CrossCode SteelBook® Edition for PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4 features:

Instruction Card

Manual

Variant reversible Cover

Original SteelBook®

Individually numbered limited Edition

The PlayStation 4 SteelBook® edition is limited to only 2,000 copies worldwide. The Nintendo Switch SteelBook® edition is limited to 3,000 copies worldwide. The PC SteelBook® edition is limited to 3,000 copies worldwide.

The limited CrossCode Collector's Edition for PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4 features:

Instruction Card

Manual

Variant reversible Cover

Original SteelBook®

Hardcover CE Box with magnetic lock

Original 2-Disc Soundtrack

Hardcover Book - CrossCode Compendium

18 Stickers

Large Poster

Lea 'Hi' Keychain

Individually numbered limited Edition

The PlayStation 4 Collector's Edition is limited to 1,500 copies worldwide. The Nintendo Switch Collector's Edition is limited to 2,000 copies worldwide. The PC Collector's Edition is limited to 2,000 copies worldwide.