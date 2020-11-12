Customers begin to receive iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Reported by MacRumors, the first customers in the world are starting to receive their iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. For customers in Australia, New Zealand, and some parts of Asia, today is now November 13 meaning that it is iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max launch day.

One customer posted their new iPhone 12 Pro Max in Pacific Blue.

Another posted the line in which customers were waiting to pick up their new iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Because there are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, customers in Australia are the first to be able to purchase one of the new models in an Apple retail location. Available in-store stock in Australia will give us an idea of what we can expect in other Apple Stores worldwide.

Availability on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is now pushed out into December, but the iPhone 12 mini is still showing shipping times towards the end of November. Customers can also check their local Apple Store to see if they can order for store pickup if they have any on hand.