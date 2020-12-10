Monster Hunter Rise demo will be available in January

The Game Awards are currently unfolding from Los Angeles, California. In a recent video, we were once again shown gameplay for the upcoming Switch exclusive, Monster Hunter Rise. The game is set to release on March 26, 2021.

During The Game Awards, we learned that a free demo for Monster Hunter Rise will be available starting sometime in January. It's currently unknown how much content will be available in the demo. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update as we learn more.

So what is Monster Hunter Rise anyways? It's a fantasy adventure that allows you to play as a hunter in a ninja-inspired village. Up to four players can play together while taking down monstrous beasts and exploring gorgous locations. The story centers around the fact that half a century ago a major calamity struck the world due to a massive foe and you're attempting to bring down a beast that is threatening to once more plunge the world in chaos.

Two entirely new monsters will be making their debut in Monster Hunter Rise: Bishaten, a trickster with a fondness for persimmons and also Somnacanth, a giant aquatic creature that can expel sleep powder. Additionally, players will encounter familiar beasts like Great Wroggi and Royal Ludroth.

It's important to note that Monster Hunter Rise's release date is subject to change due to COVID-19.