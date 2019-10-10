OmniGroup makes some of the Mac's best productivity apps, but it also makes one of the best disk cleanup apps, too. OmnniDiskSweeper might have one of the most difficult app names to type, but it's a great way of reclaiming disk space. It's free, too. Oh, and now it supports macOS Catalina.

The OmniDiskSweeper v1.12 update is now available for download, as announced on The Omni Blog. It's fully Catalina compatible, including a gorgeous Dark Mode implementation. But as the team over at Omni points out, you can expect to see a few warnings the first time you run this thing. You can thank Catalina's new security settings for that.