While re-releases of retro games are quite common, Disney has just announced a re-re-release of their Disney Classic Games Collection, featuring versions games based on The Lion King and Aladdin movies. This time around, players can experience The Jungle Book in all of its pixelated glory for the first time on their Nintendo Switch family of systems, with all of the quality-of life features added to the other two games.

The Disney Classic Games Collection features rewind and fast-forward features, allowing players to go back in time if they messed up, or move forward if things become too frustrating. Retro games are notoriously difficult to pad out the gameplay, so these quality-of-life features make an appearance in many retro game collections. Multiple versions of these games are available, from retro console to handheld versions. This includes both the SNES and Sega Genesis versions of Aladdin, both of whom offer unique experiences. The collection is available only in physical form, so you won't be seeing it on the eShop.

