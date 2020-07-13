Best answer: No. Continuing in the vein of Color Splash and Sticker Star, The Origami King does not allow Mario to earn experience points as he defeats enemies in battle, nor does it include a leveling up system.

How do we know there is no XP or leveling up?

Some gaming journalists have been able to check out Paper Mario: The Origami King before the game released.

I previewed Paper Mario and tried to answer some of the most pressing questions.

No XP

No real leveling up

Combat minimizes attacks and is primarily about the line-up phase to the point where if you successfully line them up, you'll almost always win on the first turn. https://t.co/JF1SqztiP0 — talkin' bout Grubbsnax (@JeffGrubb) July 9, 2020

They've been able to share some information including the fact that Mario doesn't earn experience points when battling enemies and that Mario doesn't level up.

The battle systems in past Paper Mario games

If you played the first games in the Paper Mario series, then you're well aware that those games followed a more traditional RPG formula. The original franchise entries required Mario to grow stronger by defeating enemies and leveling up his various stats. The games were well balanced and didn't allow for players to grind so far as to overpower Mario and his partners.

However, the last two games in the franchise have done away with experience points as the developers have pursued a more action-based combat system. In the case of The Origami King, it appears as though there's also been a push to turn battles into Rubik's cube-esque puzzles as seen with the Battle Ring System. Basically, players slide various sections of the arena around to line up enemies so Mario can make the most effective attacks.

So, what's the point of battling in The Origami King?