What you need to know
- Donald Trump has called out Tim Cook over the lack of Home button on the iPhone
- Trump took to Twitter to say that "the button was FAR better than the swipe."
- The internet reacted exactly as you'd expect.
It seems that Donald Trump has got himself a new iPhone, and he does not like it.
Yesterday Trump took to Twitter to express his strongly held view that "the button" on the iPhone was much better than the current "swipe." "Swipe" presumably is a reference to Face ID and Swipe to Unlock.
To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019
Donald Trump is of course no stranger to calling out political opponents, other nations and companies on Twitter, often taking to the platform to discuss immigration, the wall, national security and more.
Despite their previously reported cordial relationship, Trump addressed his tweet directly to the Apple CEO. Whilst he may have referred to the Home button as "The Button" and spelt iPhone with a capital I, the message is clear. What isn't clear is whether Trump has recently got a new iPhone, or if he's only just noticed the feature on a device he's had for sometime.
Users were very quick to respond with their own "To Donald" tweets, almost none of which can be repeated here.
Speculation that Donald Trump may build a Home Button and make Apple pay for it remains unconfirmed.
The Beats Solo Pro headphones have five-star sound but have a few flaws
Apple recently launched a new product in the Beats Solo line. I've been testing the Pros for a couple of days and have my first impressions.
Arlo app updated with Dark Mode and more
The Arlo app has been updated following the inclusion of HomeKit support for some of its products. This new software update adds Dark Mode, improved security, and more.
'For All Mankind' will start shooting its second season next month
Apple's "For All Mankind" may not have aired its first season yet, but the cast and crew are already getting ready to start filming the second one. Filming for season two begins next month.
Your iPhone 11 Pro is naked — protect it with one of these cases
The iPhone 11 Pro may have just been announced, but there are already cases ready to go.