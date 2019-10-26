Yesterday Trump took to Twitter to express his strongly held view that "the button" on the iPhone was much better than the current "swipe." "Swipe" presumably is a reference to Face ID and Swipe to Unlock.

It seems that Donald Trump has got himself a new iPhone, and he does not like it.

To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!

Donald Trump is of course no stranger to calling out political opponents, other nations and companies on Twitter, often taking to the platform to discuss immigration, the wall, national security and more.

Despite their previously reported cordial relationship, Trump addressed his tweet directly to the Apple CEO. Whilst he may have referred to the Home button as "The Button" and spelt iPhone with a capital I, the message is clear. What isn't clear is whether Trump has recently got a new iPhone, or if he's only just noticed the feature on a device he's had for sometime.

Users were very quick to respond with their own "To Donald" tweets, almost none of which can be repeated here.

Speculation that Donald Trump may build a Home Button and make Apple pay for it remains unconfirmed.