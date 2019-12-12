DxOMark has been testing smartphone cameras for a while, creating its arbitrary scoring as it goes. Now it's testing for audio quality, with iPhone 11 pitted against the Samsung Galaxy S10+, The Honor 20 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The test itself was conducted during a jazz show in Paris, France. All four phones were used to record audio with a video produced to help us better visualize what we're listening to. Each phone's recording can be heard twice. Take a listen and see what you think. You'd probably be best using headphones, too.