What you need to know
- DxOMark tested iPhone 11's audio prowess.
- It was tested against three Android phones.
- But this is DxOMark, so pinch of salt required.
DxOMark has been testing smartphone cameras for a while, creating its arbitrary scoring as it goes. Now it's testing for audio quality, with iPhone 11 pitted against the Samsung Galaxy S10+, The Honor 20 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro.
The test itself was conducted during a jazz show in Paris, France. All four phones were used to record audio with a video produced to help us better visualize what we're listening to. Each phone's recording can be heard twice. Take a listen and see what you think. You'd probably be best using headphones, too.
There's further explanation of the test and how it was done on the DxOMark website (via Cult of Mac), for those interested.
Ultimately, it's difficult to know what to make of this test and its results. DxOMark has long been suspected of odd practices in its camera tests. Whether that's the case in its audio tests isn't clear at this point, but I'll let you make your own minds up. Let me know how you feel about this test in the comments below.
Reminder: Doesn’t matter which camera “wins”, Google, Apple, Samsung, Huawei, whatever.— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) January 22, 2019
DXO mixing “ratings” with “consulting” and the idea of their “ratings” are both things that anyone should think super carefully about before rewarding them with attention.
