Most people associate using a humidifier with being ill, and while using a humidifier when you have the sniffles helps significantly in relieving your symptoms, there are many more benefits of owning a humidifier. These benefits include moisturizing dry skin and cracked lips, protecting your throat and soothing your sinuses, halting the spread of flu germs, keeping your cilium healthy, reducing snoring, warming and cooling your home, humidifying house plants, and protecting your wood furniture and floors. I'll bet you never knew huh? Neither did I, until I decided to try the Elechomes Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier. This is a wonderful product because it has the capability of delivering warm and cool mist, uses smart tech, and has a cool aromatherapy feature. It has a huge water tank and is perfect for large spaces. I'd highly recommend this humidifier to anyone in the market for one.

Warm and cool mist humidifier Elechomes Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier Bottom Line: Stay comfortable all year round with both warm and cool mist settings. In the winter, unclog sinuses and soothe scratchy throats, and in the summer keep your body cool and your skin moisturized. This humidifier even has an aromatherapy feature so you can add your favorite scent to any space and a huge water tank, making it perfect for large spaces. Take note that while it's there, the aromatherapy is very subtle and some parts are tricky to clean. Pros Warm and cool mist settings

Control your humidity

Large water tank (5.5 liters)

Optional aromatherapy feature Cons Aromatherapy very subtle

Some parts are difficult to clean $99 at Amazon

Elechomes Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier Features

This humidifier uses built-in humidity sensors and smart technology that grants you precise control of the humidity in your air, anywhere between 30-80%. The large water tank holds 5.5 liters of water and can comfortably cover spaces up to 755-square feet. It's capable of pumping out up to 600 milliliters of mist per hour. It features cool and warm mist settings so you can stay comfortable all year round. In the winter, you can soothe your sinuses and keep flu germs at bay, and keep your body cool and your skin and lips moisturized during the summer. You can even add your favorite aromatherapy and bring your favorite scents into any room. It has a whisper sleep mode and a screen-off setting, so you're guaranteed to get a good night's rest with it on. It can be filled directly from the top without any disassembly, which is both convenient and ergonomic. It's easy to install and effectively reduces white dust, providing cleaner and healthier air for you to breathe. It also comes with a remote control, two replacement aromatherapy pads, and a cleaning brush. Warm & cool What I loved

My favorite thing about this humidifier is that it's capable of emitting both warm and cool mist. Prior to my Elechomes humidifier, I have always associated humidifiers with creating a warm jungle-like climate inside of my bedroom whenever I was sick. However, after using this product I have discovered that humidifiers can do so much more than that. This humidifier is capable of emitting mist that's cool, low heat, medium heat, and high heat. I live in Los Angeles and it's currently summertime, so temperatures average in the 80-degree Fahrenheit range during the day. Triple digit temps are no stranger to us Los Angelenos in the summer months, so the thought of turning a humidifier on seemed ridiculous. Cue the cool setting — I have this baby pumping cool air into our living room and kitchen all day long and it keeps the entire area delightfully crisp and refreshing. It also feels good on my skin and in my sinuses, so it's a win win. I've briefly experimented with the other temperature settings and this thing can definitely rock low to high heat exceptionally well. That being said, I have a one year old child who loves to press the buttons on everything. This humidifier has a very modern, clean aesthetic with a large light up screen so naturally she was drawn to it immediately. Luckily, this humidifier is equipped with a child lock which has been a lifesaver. Just press the lock button and hold it down for three seconds to lock your settings and then do the same thing to unlock it. Voila, babyproof! Control your humidity

The humidifiers I've owned before have been very basic in design. You just fill them with water and plug them in — that's it. With this humidifier, you pick your desired level of humidity. You can pick any humidity value from 30-80%, which is really cool! When the ambient humidity drops to 5% relative humidity below the set humidity, the humidifier reactivates. This cycle will continue until the tank runs out of water or the device is turned off. After one button press, the LED screen will display its default setting. Mist sprays no matter what the ambient humidity level is. After a second button press, the LED screen will display 30%. Each subsequent press increases the humidity level by 5% until the maximum 80% is reached. If you try to surpass 80%, it will cycle back down to 30%. Great for large spaces

This humidifier is excellent at humidifying large spaces of up to 755-square feet. I mentioned this previously, but we have an open floor plan in our family area that includes our living room, dining room, and kitchen and it humidifies this entire space very effectively. The water tank can hold up to 5.5 liters of water and in my experience, this product will emit mist for a solid 12 hours straight without having to be refilled. If you set your humidity to a certain percentage, it can last for days without a refill. It even has a little aromatherapy chamber on the top of the device so you can add your favorite aroma to any room. It comes with two reusable aromatherapy pads as well. When you want to switch scents, rather than throwing the pad away, just rinse it out completely, let it dry, and add your new desired scent. Aromatherapy What could be better

I was really, really excited about the aromatherapy aspect of this humidifier because I love aromatherapy. I have to say that this feature does not work well. The aromatherapy chamber is located on top of the machine and the mist does not flow through that area, so it's not a great design. You get a very subtle scent of whatever essential oil you're using, if anything at all. I considered that maybe this was because it was on cool and not high heat. However, I switched it over to high heat for a moment just to see, and because the mist does not actually flow through the aromatherapy chamber, I still didn't smell much of anything. This is definitely a design flaw and something for the manufacturer to consider because that feature would be so great if it worked well. Cleaning

Like any humidifier, this one requires some regular maintenance and upkeep. Elechomes states that the atomizing plate and heater are particularly prone to lime-scale accumulation and that you should clean the anti-scale cotton with clean water every time you fill the water tank (which is a lot in my opinion). They also recommend that you clean the atomizing plate with dish detergent every other week. This humidifier doesn't have a large amount of pieces, but it does have five that come apart and need to be cleaned thoroughly. The air channel and the screw nut have tighter pieces with hard to reach places, and they aren't super easy to clean. The manufacturer's cleaning instructions are pretty lengthy and time consuming, and I'll be honest — I just don't have it in me to do it as often as they suggest. It's something to consider before purchasing, because this humidifier definitely requires a lot of TLC. Bottom line

This is an excellent humidifier that features warm and cool mist and is beneficial to use all year round. You get to set your own humidity, and it has a child lock and an aromatherapy feature. It can be a bit tricky to clean, but overall it's a wonderful product that I'd recommend to anyone in the market for a high-tech humidifier. 4.5 out of 5