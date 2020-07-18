Sitting in a chair all day can start to feel pretty uncomfortable, which is why those who work regularly from a computer could greatly benefit from Woot's current sale which is offering up to 50% off Vivo standing desk converters. Prices start at $105 for the rising solutions — much less than they sell for at Amazon — though you only have the remainder of the day to score these deals. Other ergonomic accessories start at just $23.

$130 or less Vivo Standing Desk Converters and Accessories It's not good to sit down all day so add one of these converters to your desk so you can sit less and stand more. This sale has various sizes and styles on offer so you'll find one to suit your office and your needs, along with other accessories. Prices Vary See at Woot

The most affordable converter in the sale is the VIVO 36-inch Desktop Monitor Riser at $104.99. It offers a 36-inch top deck with room for dual monitors and a lower level for your keyboard and mouse. It has a durable pneumatic spring for smooth vertical transitions up to 13 inches. For a slightly more compact setup, check out the 32-inch Vivo DESK-V000EE Standing Desk Riser at $114.99.

If you have plenty of space to work with, the VIVO DESK-V100ZE is a complete standing workstation that offers a 36-inch top surface and can hold 33 pounds. The sale also features monitor stands and a swinging foot rest to help you improve your setup. Regardless of which option you go for, you stand (no pun intended) to benefit from some real health benefits. It's also worth taking a look at our guide to getting the height right in your standing desk setup before making your purchase.

Woot normally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checkout. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to snag free shipping with no order minimum restriction, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.