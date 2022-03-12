The popular accessory maker ESR has announced a new keyboard case designed for the updated iPad Air.

While it may be marketed specifically as an iPad Air 5 accessory, ESR's first magnetic keyboard case is also compatible with the older iPad Air as well as Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro, making it a versatile little thing. It's only available in black, unfortunately, but it does come with an integrated trackpad and full Apple Pencil support, so there's that.

Unlike some similar cases and keyboards, the ESR Ascend Keyboard Case can also support the iPad being stood in portrait mode while typing, something that is a huge deal for people who want to be able to write on something that looks more like a piece of paper than a screen. Old typewriter vibes, anyone?