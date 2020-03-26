During today's Nintendo Direct Mini, it was revealed that several games and DLC will be coming to the Switch this year. We also learned some more information about the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass. Here's everything that was announced along with their projected release dates. Nintendo Direct Mini March 26, 2020 Here are all of the games and announcements revealed during the Nintendo Direct Mini.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

This awesome classic game originally released on the Wii back in 2010 and is getting brought to the Nintendo Switch on May 29, 2020. Those already familiar with Shulk's story will be happy to hear that a new epilogue has been added to the game providing even more content to discover.

Travel to the cities of Rapture and Columbia as you experience Bioshock 1, Bioshock 2, and Bioshock Infinite on Nintendo Switch. These games are basically a dystopian nightmare filled with quirky characters, sinister plots, and a steam punk world. It releases for Nintendo Switch on May 29, 2020.

This epic collection gives you Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. All together that's well over 100 hours of content filled with co-op shooting, looting, and mayhem. In the first game, you find yourself on Pandora, a lawless planet that's run by the evil Handsome Jack. Can you find the best weapons and thwart his plans? It releases for Nintendo Switch on May 29, 2020.

The award-winning strategy game will finally be coming to the Nintendo Switch bringing with it all four previously released DLC packs. Aliens are in charge of Earth, but there's a sinister secret behind their leadership. Take part in the global resistance to save the human race! Get your hands on it when it releases on May 29, 2020.

Explore the underwater world in this new game by Capcom. The world above has been covered in ice forcing humanity into the depths of the sea. In order to make it far, you'll need to manage your oxygen levels and defeat enemies while exploreing the ruins of past civilizations. It's currently available to play.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been available since March 20, but players will be receiving a free update which will allow them to participate in special holiday activities. PLayers can encounter Zipper T., a yellow Bunny with a pention for hiding eggs. Will you be able to locate them all? PLayers can even craft them into

You play as the child of a CEO who is working hard to climb the corporate ladder starting from the very bottom. You'll be given several different tasks to complete, but it's up to you whether you want to be careful or smash through walls in order to hit your objectives. It's available to play right now.

This bizarre cult classic makes its way onto the Nintendo Switch. It's definitely a mature title that centers around Vincent, a young man who's found himself having an affair with Catherine, despite having been in a relationship with another girl named Katherine for the past five years. On top of that, he's found solace in a young woman named Rin. You'll have to navigate all three of your relationships during the day and overcome nightmare driven puzzles at night. This game comes to Nintendo Switch on July 7, 2020.

Those of you who already have this exciting excercise game will now feature a new rhythm game mode that allows you to excerise to music from Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Splatoon 2. On top of that, new jogging modes have been added for when players aren't in the mood to participate in battles. These updates are available now.

If you love strategic thinking and medival stories than King's Bounty 2 is just the game for you. You'll find your self in the fantasy world of Antara. Your decisions have consequences as you battle abominable foes, lead your army into turn-based combat, and develop your relationships. How well will you do? This game will release some time in 2020.

It's been revealed that the newest fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC will actually be a character from Arms. The exact character and the date of release will both be revealed sometime in June. Until then, players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can experience a free trial of Arms starting today at 9 a.m. PT/12p.m. ET through April 6 11:59 p.m./2:59 a.m. ET.

A new RPG in a fantasy world will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. You'll make friends with the latest incarnations of the Heroes of Light and work together to rid the land of evil. This game will release some time in 2020.

Anyone who loves boardgames and card games should seriously consider making this purchase. You'll find things like solitair, speed, backgammon, checkers, and much more. Some of these games even support local multiplayer while others even support online multiplayer. This game releases on Nintendo Switch on June 5, 2020.

Take part in a battle royale where everyone is a Ninja. You can team up for 4 vs 4 battles and take advantage of silly weapons. As with many other Battle Royale games out there, this one is free to play. You can start playing this awesome multiplayer in May 2020.

This classic game allows you to customize your character and then make decisions as you train to become a Jedi Knight at Luke Skywalker's academy. Will you follow the path of light and become a Jedi? Or will you be more inclined to follow a darker path? The choice is yours. It's currently available to play on Nintendo Switch.

This classic racing game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch some time later this year. Take part in epic podraces as see in Star Wars: Episode 1 - Phantom Menace. We currently don't have a release date.

Replay the classic game with upgraded visuals and mechanics. You'll pilot a flying beastie seven levels taking in several different types of landscapes. This game has released as a timed exclusive on the Nintendo Switch, but will eventually make its way onto other platforms.

This is a remake of the 1995 Seiken Densetsu 3, which never released in the U.S. Fight your way through a fantasy world. You'll be able to choose three characters from a list of six. How the story plays out depends on the characters you choose. This game will release on April 24, 2020.

If you enjoyed Rock Band or Dance Central, Fuser will be right up your ally. It's all about being at a music festival and allowing you to control the music. Share mixes with others around the world and collaborate with friends. This game releases some time in Fall 2020.

Players get to dive into a classic dungeon crawler recreated for the Switch. You'll participate in arena battles, create a gorgeous city, and take part in some epic combat. It will come to Nintendo Switch sometime this Spring.

This turn-based tactical game has you taking control of an advanced army. The decisions you make and the way you fight will determine the outcome of the story. How will your decisions pan out? Warhammer 10,000: Mechanicus releases on Nintendo Switch some time in May 2020.

If you're a fan of shooting and looting then this is the game for you. You'll encounter a group of 6-12 players as you attempt to outlast them all. Build up your shelter and find the best equipment to get the job done. There is currently no official release date for Vigor.

This classic game allows you to tear around the streets of Paradise City smashing into just about anything and making crazy jumps through traffic. There are over 130 vehicles to unlock, and several new areas to explore. Will you be a careful driver? Or are you more interested in getting in the biggest wrecks? We don't have an official release date, but the game is projected to release some time in 2020.

In this crazy game, you play as none other than the President of the United States of America. It's your duty to save Eartch from an alien invasion. Thing is, you've also go a bunch of super powers and crazy weapons at your disposal. Will you be able to rid the planet of this invading menace? You can start playing this game on your Switch come March 27, 2020.

Take part in an epic fantasy RPG that takes place following the events of Trail of Cold Steel 1 and 2. You'll command a group of classmates as they take on orders by the Imperial Government. There's an evil group known as the Gnomes who are making life really difficult. Will you be able to put a stop to the incidents they're causing? Start playing when it releases on June 30, 2020.

This action puzzler provides bright colors and simple gameplay. You'll have to dig your way through each level without getting squished and then defeat the final boss. You can even link your Switch consoles together with friends for competitive multiplayer. You can play this game starting June 25, 2020.