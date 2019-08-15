All new Pokemon forms!

The Pokemon Sword and Shield release is rapidly approaching, and we can't help but wonder what unique Galarian Pokemon we may encounter. Nintendo has given just a few little hints toward these interesting new forms, and here's what they've shown so far.

Now introducing, the very dapper and gentlemanly-looking Galarian Weezing. This British-inspired Pokemon sports a top hat which acts as a chimney that produces very clean air, while its beard is made of poison gas. This is a poison/fairy type Pokemon which, like a regular Weezing, can use the levitate ability and one other random ability. It reminds me of the Alolan Exeggutor whose head is often obscured on-screen simply due to its length. Though the Weezing Galarian form has been confirmed, there's no news on a Koffing form just yet.

The other two Pokemon confirmed to have Galarian forms are Zigzagoon and its evolved form Linoone. Both forms have changed from their usual brown fur to black and white fur. This new look for both would be perfect for the mascots of a heavy metal band. Instead of being 'normal' type Pokemon, they are now 'Dark' type Pokemon and have an updated set of moves to match. I know I wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of Galarian Linoone's tongue!

New evolutions specific to the Galar region