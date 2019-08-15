Best answer: So far, Nintendo has only confirmed three Pokemon with a Galarian form: Weezing, Zigzagoon, and its evolution Linoone.
- Attack you enemies!: Pokemon Sword ($60 on Amazon)
- Defend yourself!: Pokemon Shield ($60 on Amazon)
All new Pokemon forms!
The Pokemon Sword and Shield release is rapidly approaching, and we can't help but wonder what unique Galarian Pokemon we may encounter. Nintendo has given just a few little hints toward these interesting new forms, and here's what they've shown so far.
Now introducing, the very dapper and gentlemanly-looking Galarian Weezing. This British-inspired Pokemon sports a top hat which acts as a chimney that produces very clean air, while its beard is made of poison gas. This is a poison/fairy type Pokemon which, like a regular Weezing, can use the levitate ability and one other random ability. It reminds me of the Alolan Exeggutor whose head is often obscured on-screen simply due to its length. Though the Weezing Galarian form has been confirmed, there's no news on a Koffing form just yet.
The other two Pokemon confirmed to have Galarian forms are Zigzagoon and its evolved form Linoone. Both forms have changed from their usual brown fur to black and white fur. This new look for both would be perfect for the mascots of a heavy metal band. Instead of being 'normal' type Pokemon, they are now 'Dark' type Pokemon and have an updated set of moves to match. I know I wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of Galarian Linoone's tongue!
New evolutions specific to the Galar region
There are also new evolutions only seen in the Galar region that evolve specifically from the Galarian form. In this case, a Linoone can evolve into a Obstagoon. This is due to the harsh conditions found in the Galar region that this Pokemon species must endure. Despite the ferocity of this Pokemon, it seems that it does not attack first and instead prefers to block incoming attacks. It will then unleash devastating ripostes/counter-attacks against its opponents.
Are there any other new Pokemon?
Morpek is an entirely new Pokemon with a split personality. This Pokemon is continuously hungry, and once it reaches a state of extreme hunger, its appearance will change. Usually an electric Pokemon, when this Pokemon gets hangry, it rages and turns into a dark type Pokemon. It becomes more aggressive, and its move-set also changes completely to reflect its current state.
As more Pokemon Galarian forms are confirmed, we'll keep you up-to-date.
Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released for Nintendo Switch on 15th November 2019.
Slice them down!
Pokemon Sword on Nintendo Switch
Gotta catch 'em all!
Start your new Pokemon adventure in the Galar region, using your sword or shield - the choice is yours!
Defend your town!
Pokemon Shield on Nintendo Switch
Gotta catch 'em all!
Start your new Pokemon adventure in the Galar region, using your sword or shield - the choice is yours!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Every Joy-Con controller color plus some customization options!
They probably weren't available at first, but nowadays you can find Joy-Cons in every color under the rainbow.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.
Third-party Nintendo Switch docks that won't brick your console
Third-party docks have been known to break Nintendo Switch consoles in the past. We've done the research and identified three docks that are safe to use. See which one fits your needs.