What you need to know Today, The Pokémon Company announced several new games during the June 2020 Pokémon Presents.

Pokémon Smile is a game that helps kids brush their teeth.

Pokémon Cafe Mix is a unique puzzle game for smart devices and Nintendo Switch.

New Pokémon Snap is being developed for Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon GO Fest 2020 will be completely digital this year and available to players from around the world.

Mega Evolution is coming to Pokémon GO.

A new mythical Pokémon named Zeraora is coming to Pokémon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battles from June 17 - June 28.

Galaraian Farfetch'd are appearing in Pokémon GO and players can acquire the new clothing seen in the Isle of Armor.

More Pokémon news is coming on June 24.

This morning, the President of The Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara, hosted a Pokémon Presents showcase where he listed off several, new Pokémon titles as well as updates to existing games. He further explained that there would be another announcement on June 24. Until then, here are all of the announcements that were made today.

Source: The Pokémon Company Pokémon Smile

The first announcement regarded Pokémon Smile, a smartphone game that turns brushing your teeth into a fun activity. Brushing allows players to rescue Pokémon from bacteria and catch them. This game is targeted towards young children. The next announcement regarded a new game called Pokémon Cafe Mix, which will come to Nintendo Switch and smart devices. This is a unique puzzle game where players serve Pokémon at a cafe. Players must swirl icons around in order to lineup similar-looking images. You can upgrade your cafe as you successfully complete puzzles. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Source: The Pokémon Company Pokémon Cafe Mix

Finally, over 20 years after the original Pokémon Snap released on Nintendo 64, a new updated game is getting created for Nintendo Switch with the official name, New Pokémon Snap. No release date has been given so far for this title. Recently, Niantic has made an effort to make it easier to play Pokémon GO from home. Keeping with this idea, Pokémon GO Fest 2020 will be completely digital this year and accessible to players around the world. Additionally, Galarian Farfetch'd will be catchable in Pokémon GO starting now. It's also been teased that Mega Evolution will be coming to Pokémon GO this year.

To celebrate the launch of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, which became available today, Pokémon Sword and Shield players will be able to encounter a new mythical Pokémon in Max Raid Battles for a limited time. Ishihara states that if 1 million trainers defeat Zeraora in Max Raid Battles between June 17 and June 28, they can receive a special shiny version of this mythical creature. That's all of the news that was announced during today's Pokémon Presents. However, Ishihara says he will be sharing news on June 24, regarding another "big project". We'll update when we learn more.

Go for attack Pokémon Sword The latest Pokémon adventure Pokémon Sword is one of the two latest Pokémon adventures. It takes place in the Galar region, which is inspired by the UK, and features three new starters, and brings back gym battles. Older Pokémon seem to make an appearance as well, so you'll see some of your favorites. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Walmart