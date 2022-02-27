As is customary for The Pokémon Company, a special Pokémon Presents broadcast took place today, which gives fans an idea of what Pokémon video games, merch, and services are in store for the year. This happens just about every year around this time because February 27 is Pokémon Day, a.k.a. the day that the original Pokémon Red and Green Game Boy games released in Japan and started it all. The presentation is 14 minutes long and includes several announcements.

you can watch the full presentation here, but we've also summarized the most important parts of each announcement below. Pokémon GO Alola

Pokémon from Sun and Moon are coming to Pokémon GO on Tuesday, March 1. Until then Alolan Eggecutor will be catchable in Pokémon GO. Pokémon Masters EX celebrates 2.5 years

Victory road brings new Pokémon Masters and their Pokémon to the game. There are currently over 142 trainers to team up with, but more are coming. You can team up with Sygna Suit Red & Charizard, Sygna Suit Blue & Blastoise, and Sygna Suit Leaf & Venusaur. Players also get a present of 3,000 gems once the presentation ends. Beginning Feb 28, several trainers arrive and will be available until March 31 at 05:59 UTC: May & Latias

Skyla & Tornadus

Raihan & Flygon Pokémon Cafe Remix

Pelliper can deliver food and drinks to Pokémon far away allowing new Pokémon to come into the game. Victini appears for the first time as well. Deliver food to Victini to get it to join your team. Play on Nintendo Switch and smart devices. Pokémon Unite gets new Full Fury Battles

Try out any Pokémon on special days listed on the Pokémon Unite Website. Hoopa, the Mythical Pokémon, also joins the fray during this event and can warp allies to different locations. To permanently get Hoopa, you'll need to complete a list of objectives by March 14, 2022 at 23:59 UTC. Additionally, Duraludon will join the game in the future. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Players will receive a letter from Professor Oak that makes catching Shaymin possible. This event is available until March 27, 2022 at 14:59 UTC. Pokémon Legends: Arceus Daybreak software update available today