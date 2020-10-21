Nintendo fans can be extremely passionate about their favorite properties, willing to pay big for limited-edition collectible goodies. That's especially true in Nintendo's home country, Japan, where the latest special release is a Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity deluxe edition.
Dubbed the Treasure Box, the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity deluxe edition will cost 16,720 JPY (approximately $159) compared to the game's normal price in Japan of 7,920 JPY ($75). Releasing on Nov. 20, the same day as the base game, the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity deluxe edition includes:
- A copy of the game.
- A four-foot by two-foot blanket shaped like Link's paraglider from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
- A metal charm shaped like a Guardian from Breath of the Wild.
- An acrylic version of the game's cover art.
Preorders for the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity deluxe edition have been available from Amazon Japan since September, but they don't ship to the U.S., and there's no word if the Treasure Box will be released here. For now, U.S. gamers can only preorder the standard retail physical edition or a digital download that includes a bonus in-game item: a Lucky Ladle that Link can use in battle with a pot lid as a shield.
Those items could be found near cooking fires in Breath of the Wild, and while they weren't particularly effective in combat, they inspired plenty of memes. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a sequel to the hack and slash combat game Hyrule Warriors, so combat is going to play an even bigger role in the new game, meaning this weapon set will likely be more than a cosmetic choice. If you don't pre-order the digital version, you'll still be able to pick it up as DLC post-launch.
We are the Champions
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
See what happened 100 years ago
Zelda has chosen Link and four others as the Champions who will save Hyrule. Learn about their relationships and just what exactly took place before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
