The Dark Crystal is a series based on a movie that came out in 1982. Now, almost 40 years later, Netflix has come out with a series and there's a new game launching! Due to release sometime in 2019, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is a tactical strategy game that will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC. Though there are no pre-orders yet, Steam has a store page for it.

The trailer doesn't reveal too much about content. It looks like it was made for people who recognize the series or have a love of fantasy and tactical games. If you find yourself interested in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, read on below to see all the information we've been able to pull up! What is The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance?

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a Netflix series that aired in May 2019. It's a prequel to the movie The Dark Crystal that came out in 1982. While the original movie was a high-fantasy puppet film, the Netflix series also features human actors like Rian, played by Taron Egerton. The story revolves around a planet named Thra and a Dark Crystal that allowed new races to appear in the world. The main antagonist of the series, Skeksis, used the power for consistent regeneration that basically made him immortal. The goal of the movie was for a young hero named Jen to find the broken piece of the crystal, mend the cracks of the Dark Crystal, and complete this goal before the three sun's of the planet align. In The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the series dates back to before young Jen was tasked with fixing the crystal. Here we learn the story of a band of heroes who are just now discovering the sins of Skesis and molding the rebellion to bring him down. Besides the obvious fantasy themes of having different types of creatures existing in the world, The Dark Crystal also consists of magic and otherworldly powers. What will the gameplay be like for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics?