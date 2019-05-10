Best answer: Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Seasons of Warfare Edition comes with a physical copy of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, as well as a SteelBook case, an art book, a sound selection CD, and a 2020 themed calendar.

What are the extras I get with Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Seasons of Warfare Edition?

Alongside the game, you'll get four additional collectible items if you pay extra for the Seasons of Warfare Edition. The game comes in a SteelBook case decorated with the game's artwork, which you'll also see on the cover of an art book showing off other artwork from throughout Fire Emblem: Three Houses. It also comes with a 2020 calendar that features a different character from the game for each month, and a sound selection CD that (presumably) has different tracks and sounds from the game. All of this comes in a larger, more decorative box than the usual physical Switch box.

Unlike some other collector's editions of the game, Seasons of Warfare does not include additional in-game content. The physical edition of the game is exactly the same as the one you'll get just by purchasing the normal version of the title physically or digitally for $60.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the latest Fire Emblem game and the first main Fire Emblem series title to appear on the Nintendo Switch. Though its Seasons of Warfare Edition isn't necessary to enjoy the game, it does include some exciting extras that will appeal to collectors and anyone who loves the Fire Emblem games. Supply does seem to be limited at some retailers, though, so it's best to keep an eye out and pre-order for its July 26 release whenever you get the chance.