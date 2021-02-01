As reported by CNBC, Facebook is trying to beat Apple to the punch and encourage users of its iOS app to allow tracking in order to preserve its advertising business on the platform before Apple's new App Tracking Transparency rules go into place.

Facebook on Monday will begin urging some iPhone and iPad users to let the company track their activity so the social media giant can show them more personalized ads. The move comes alongside Apple's planned privacy update to iOS 14, which will inform users about this kind of tracking and ask them if they want to allow it.

According to the report, Facebook will begin to show users a prompt explaining why users should allow tracking, making the argument that it will provide a more personalized advertising experience.