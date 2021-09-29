Facebook today announced that it is bringing Reels to its main iPhone app, borrowing the feature from Instagram. A press release notes that Reels will only be available in the United States, with the aim being to bring "short form, entertaining video experiences and tools that have inspired creators on Instagram to more creators and audiences on the Facebook app."

Facebook says that Reels will consist of music, audio, and effects and that they'll be found in the News Feed and Groups.

Notably, Facebook is also giving creators a way to make money from their Facebook Reels in the same way they already do on Instagram.

As part of our commitment to invest over $1 billion in creators through 2022, we're also offering a new bonus program to help creators earn money when people view their reels. The Reels Play bonus pays eligible creators based on the performance of their reels, and will be available on both Facebook and Instagram.

People will be able to make use of an AR effect component when creating their Reels, while options to speed up and slow down video will also give creatives the tools they need to come up with something unique.

Anyone can create a reel on Facebook and become a creator on the global stage or just share them with friends and family. Simply create a reel from the top of Feed or while you're watching a reel and either select video clips from your camera roll or capture something new. You can also tap Reels at the top of News Feed or within a group's feed.

Those looking to get into using Reels can learn more about the changes over on the Facebook Newsroom post. Facebook might not be the best iPhone app for sharing short-form video right now, but that isn't going to stop Mark Zuckerberg's outfit from continuing to try and change that.