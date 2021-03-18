Facebook has today announced it is expanding support for physical security keys to help people secure their accounts.

In an announcement today the company stated:

Since 2017, people on Facebook have been able to use physical security keys to log into their accounts on desktop to better protect their information from malicious hackers. Starting today, you can set up two-factor authentication and log into Facebook on iOS and Android mobile devices using a security key — available to anyone in the world.

2FA will let users secure their account by using a system that sends a code by SMS or an authenticator app when they try to log in, as well as through the use of a physical security key, as Facebook explains:

Physical security keys — which can be small enough to fit on your keychain — notify you each time someone tries accessing your Facebook account from a browser or mobile device we don't recognize. We ask you to confirm it's you with your key, which attackers don't have.

Facebook says it encourages people "that are at high risk of being targeted by malicious hackers" including politicians, public figures, journalists, and human rights defenders, to use a security key. Security keys can be bought directly from third-party companies and can be enrolled to your Facebook account within the 'Security and Login' section of Facebook's settings. The new support is available on both Android and iOS.