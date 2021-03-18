What you need to know
- Facebook is expanding support for security keys on iOS and Android.
- It means users will be able to authenticate logins with a physical key that only they possess.
Facebook has today announced it is expanding support for physical security keys to help people secure their accounts.
In an announcement today the company stated:
Since 2017, people on Facebook have been able to use physical security keys to log into their accounts on desktop to better protect their information from malicious hackers. Starting today, you can set up two-factor authentication and log into Facebook on iOS and Android mobile devices using a security key — available to anyone in the world.
2FA will let users secure their account by using a system that sends a code by SMS or an authenticator app when they try to log in, as well as through the use of a physical security key, as Facebook explains:
Physical security keys — which can be small enough to fit on your keychain — notify you each time someone tries accessing your Facebook account from a browser or mobile device we don't recognize. We ask you to confirm it's you with your key, which attackers don't have.
Facebook says it encourages people "that are at high risk of being targeted by malicious hackers" including politicians, public figures, journalists, and human rights defenders, to use a security key. Security keys can be bought directly from third-party companies and can be enrolled to your Facebook account within the 'Security and Login' section of Facebook's settings. The new support is available on both Android and iOS.
Were Apple March event rumors an inside job to weed out leakers?
Jon Prosser says that information disseminated to leakers about a March Apple event may have been planted by Apple to try and track down leaks within the company.
Turn your iPad into a drawing tablet for Windows!
A new beta version of Astropad Studio, nicknamed 'Project Blue', lets you turn your iPad into a drawing tablet for Windows.
Global chip shortage could disrupt iPhone production, says report
A new report says a global chip shortage could disrupt iPhone supply because of the impact on both Qualcomm and Samsung.
Quickly charge up with one of these USB-C-to-Lightning cables
Looking for a USB-C-to-Lightning cable to charge your iPhone from your MacBook, iPad Pro, or USB-C power adapter? Here ere are some of the best USB-C-to-Lightning cables around.