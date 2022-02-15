Facebook just renamed its News Feed and you'll never guess what it's called

What you need to know
- The Facebook News Feed is no more.
- Long live the Feed.
- No, nobody really knows why Facebook or Meta made the change but here we are.
Facebook has today confirmed that the News Feed, the main view everyone sees when signing into the social network, is no longer called that.
In news shared to Twitter of all places, Facebook proudly announced that the News Feed is now called ... Feed.
Yes, that's correct.
For reasons unknown — but likely just because Meta knows your Facebook feed doesn't have real news in it anymore — the removal of one word was enough to make the rebrand worthwhile. There's even a handy dandy GIF to drive the point home, too.
Facebook's rebrand to Meta and this switch away from the News Feed are just two examples of the changes the company is making of late. Facebook Messenger recently gained Split Payments and new voice message controls among other things, and Meta-owned WhatsApp and Instagram have been undergoing their own metamorphosis as well.
Although none will have quite the huge impact that changing the name of the News Feed will have, of course!
Don't yet have the Facebook app installed? You can grab it from the App Store for free now. It's still the best iPhone solution for people wanting to keep up on what their family is doing — and you can even see what your colleagues from four jobs ago are up to, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS 15.4 beta 3 prompts people to add an emergency contact just in case
Apple is suggesting that people update their Emergency SOS details after updating to iOS 15.4 beta 3, with those who have not yet set up an emergency contact being pushed towards doing just that.
Betas never stop: The third developer beta for watchOS 8.5 is out now!
watchOS 8.5 beta 3 is now available to developers.
Review: dbrand's Grip Case is truly is the grippiest case I've ever used
iMore finally puts dbrand's Grip Case to the test — here's what we think!
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.