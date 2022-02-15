Facebook just renamed its News Feed and you'll never guess what it's called

Facebook has today confirmed that the News Feed, the main view everyone sees when signing into the social network, is no longer called that.

In news shared to Twitter of all places, Facebook proudly announced that the News Feed is now called ... Feed.

Yes, that's correct.

For reasons unknown — but likely just because Meta knows your Facebook feed doesn't have real news in it anymore — the removal of one word was enough to make the rebrand worthwhile. There's even a handy dandy GIF to drive the point home, too.

Starting today, our News Feed will now be known as "Feed." Happy scrolling! pic.twitter.com/T6rjO9qzFc — Facebook App (@facebookapp) February 15, 2022

Facebook's rebrand to Meta and this switch away from the News Feed are just two examples of the changes the company is making of late. Facebook Messenger recently gained Split Payments and new voice message controls among other things, and Meta-owned WhatsApp and Instagram have been undergoing their own metamorphosis as well.

Although none will have quite the huge impact that changing the name of the News Feed will have, of course!

