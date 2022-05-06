What you need to know
- Facebook is killing off two features at the end of the month.
- Nearby Friends will be canceled soon, preventing people from sharing their location with others.
- Weather alerts will be disabled at the end of the month.
Facebook says that it is killing off two of its location-based features with Nearby Friends and Weather alerts set to be disabled after May 31.
In a message that is being sent out to users, Facebook says that the two features are set to end soon; Nearby Friends allowed people to share their location with others, while the Weather notifications feature is self-explanatory. Both features require location data, however, with Facebook saying that Location History and Background Location data will stop being collected after May 31, according to 9to5Mac.
Nearby Friends and Weather alerts will no longer be available after May 31, 2022. Information you shared that was used for these experiences, including Location History and Background Location, will stop being collected after May 31, 2022, even if you have previously enabled them.
However, none of this means that Facebook is going to stop following its users around. Instead, it says that location data will continue to be used for other things, although it doesn't say what. Those who want to stop Facebook from tracking them can do so, but they'll need to take additional steps.
No new version of Facebook will be needed for these changes to come into force, but those who want to install Facebook afresh can get it from the App Store now.
Facebook isn't saying specifically why it's making these changes. although the company continues to come under scrutiny for the amount of data it collects on its users — it's possible it's simply trying to reduce its exposure to such criticism.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How AirPods Pro proved Apple could be secretive without destroying products
Apple, a company infamous for its secretive product development cycles, changed everything when it decided to work on a pair of noise-canceling earbuds. According to one of the people involved in the decision to think different, the result was the hugely popular AirPods Pro's 2019 release.
Apple slashes trade-in values by up to 42% for Macs, iPads, Apple Watch
This week Apple has cut the trade-in value of some of its most popular products including the Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch.
Nintendo Switch Sports has got people breaking out the TV memes again
Nintendo Switch Sports is making its rounds on the internet, and as with anything new, there's sure to be memes.
Make your wallet unlosable with a specialized AirTag wallet
Do you have a habit of leaving your wallet inside coffee shops and Ubers? Or have you had a traumatic stolen wallet experience? If so, an AirTag wallet may just be what you need.