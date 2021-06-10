Facebook has today announced new chat themes for Facebook Messenger and a couple of big new features coming to users on iPhone 12 and beyond!

New chat themes for your conversations include a new theme to celebrate Olivia Rodrigo and her new album Sour, a World Oceans Day theme, and an F9 theme to celebrate the latest Fast & Furious Movie.

Facebook is also bringing some cool new features to Messenger:

We're all about increasing efficiency, so we've added a new quick reply bar to the Messenger media viewer. This makes it easier to have conversations sparked by a cool photo or video without needing to go back to your main chat thread. Just tap on the photo or video and send a response through the quick reply bar at the bottom of the screen. Swipe up to exit the full-screen media viewer and head back to your main chat thread.

On top of the quick reply bar, US Messenger users will now be able to use QR codes and payment links to send money with Facebook Pay, even if they're not on Facebook: