What you need to know
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a Battle Royale-style multiplayer games where players compete in various mini-games.
- Previously exclusive to PlayStation platforms, the game will release on Nintendo Switch on June 21, 2022.
- Fall Guys will feature cross-play and cross-progression, and will also be free to play for everyone.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a vibrant multiplayer game that sees players in adorable bean costumes compete in Battle Royale-style mini-games. Releasing during the height of lockdown on PlayStation platforms, the game saw tons of popularity on platforms like Twitch.
After a long wait, Nintendo Switch players finally have a release date for Fall Guys, after its announcement in February 2021 and subsequent delay in April of the same year.
In their "Big Announcement" presentation today, the developer, Mediatonic announced that Fall Guys will launch on other platforms on June 21, 2022. The game will also be switching to free-to-play for all players, with existing players on PlayStation 4 receiving legacy perks. For those who want to play with their friends on other platforms, Fall Guys will feature not only cross-play, but cross-progression for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Epic Games launcher.
Nintendo Switch players can play in handheld mode at 720p and 30 FPS, or in docked mode at 1080p and 30 FPS. The cross-platform launch will feature a huge update, with more details coming later on this year. There are tons of costumes to unlock, mini-games to play, and tournaments to win! A new mode is also in development that allows players to create their own levels. Prospective players can head to the eShop and add Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout to their wishlist to stay up to date with all the latest news.
Super shiny
Nintendo Switch OLED model
A new and improved Nintendo Switch
The newest member of the Nintendo Switch family is the OLED model, which incorporates new and improved features to the system including a larger OLED display, a more stable kickstand for tabletop play, a LAN port, and an upgraded 64GB of internal storage. It's the classic Nintendo Switch, but better.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Beta testers will likely wait until July to get their hands on iOS 16
If all goes according to previous years we can expect Apple to release the first developer beta of iOS 16 on June 6, the same day that it will be announced. That's the date of the WWDC22 opening keynote but those who are part of the public beta program look set to be waiting a little while longer.
Verizon is hiking its wireless prices from June
Verizon is hiking the price of its wireless plans from June 16 in what it calls an “economic adjustment charge,” according to reports.
Review: Apex Legends Mobile is almost an entirely different game
Apex Legends Mobile has been in the works for a while, promising players a battle royale experience on the go. While it certainly does deliver on that portable shooter experience, it manages to separate itself from its source — for better or worse.
Get new Joy-Con for your Switch with these third-party options
If you're looking for new Joy-Con controllers for your Nintendo Switch, third-party options are available! Check out our list of the best third-party Joy-Cons for Switch.