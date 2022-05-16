Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a vibrant multiplayer game that sees players in adorable bean costumes compete in Battle Royale-style mini-games. Releasing during the height of lockdown on PlayStation platforms, the game saw tons of popularity on platforms like Twitch.

After a long wait, Nintendo Switch players finally have a release date for Fall Guys, after its announcement in February 2021 and subsequent delay in April of the same year.

In their "Big Announcement" presentation today, the developer, Mediatonic announced that Fall Guys will launch on other platforms on June 21, 2022. The game will also be switching to free-to-play for all players, with existing players on PlayStation 4 receiving legacy perks. For those who want to play with their friends on other platforms, Fall Guys will feature not only cross-play, but cross-progression for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Epic Games launcher.

Nintendo Switch players can play in handheld mode at 720p and 30 FPS, or in docked mode at 1080p and 30 FPS. The cross-platform launch will feature a huge update, with more details coming later on this year. There are tons of costumes to unlock, mini-games to play, and tournaments to win! A new mode is also in development that allows players to create their own levels. Prospective players can head to the eShop and add Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout to their wishlist to stay up to date with all the latest news.