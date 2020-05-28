mon Source: 64 Bits

Paper Mario: The Origami King is slated to release for Nintendo Switch on July 17. While fans have mixed expectations for the game, there's still plenty of excited buzz in the air leading fans to create some interesting fan art. Paper Mario has a very unique art style that places 2D figures in a 3D world. As we patiently await the sixth installment in the series, some fans have taken to giving other classic games the paper treatment. Here are our favorite fan-made Paper Mario makeovers. Sonic Sonic looks ready to rip up the scene in this cardboard and paper recreation of a classic Sonic The Hedgeog level. So here's a little sneak peak of my Sonic in the Style of Paper Mario: TTYD. It's still heavily wip. #PaperMario #Sonic pic.twitter.com/wmQ02XAc2A — Sightseeker Animates (@SightseekerAnim) May 26, 2020 Star Fox Star Fox 64 was my jam as a kid. I love seeing it recreated in this adorable pop up book style.

Pokémon battle This one's an oldie but a goodie. Someone took the time to draw a Paper Mario battle in the form of a wild Pokémon encounter.