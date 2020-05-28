Paper Mario: The Origami King is slated to release for Nintendo Switch on July 17. While fans have mixed expectations for the game, there's still plenty of excited buzz in the air leading fans to create some interesting fan art. Paper Mario has a very unique art style that places 2D figures in a 3D world. As we patiently await the sixth installment in the series, some fans have taken to giving other classic games the paper treatment. Here are our favorite fan-made Paper Mario makeovers.
Sonic
Sonic looks ready to rip up the scene in this cardboard and paper recreation of a classic Sonic The Hedgeog level.
So here's a little sneak peak of my Sonic in the Style of Paper Mario: TTYD. It's still heavily wip. #PaperMario #Sonic pic.twitter.com/wmQ02XAc2A— Sightseeker Animates (@SightseekerAnim) May 26, 2020
Star Fox
Star Fox 64 was my jam as a kid. I love seeing it recreated in this adorable pop up book style.
Kirby
Kirby's cartoony appearance fits right in with the adorable artwork found in the Paper Mario games.
ペーパーカービィ！ pic.twitter.com/E4s9qGRIEk— すびかか (@Suyasuyabi427) June 3, 2019
Pokémon crossover
This was created a few years back, but it depicts a Pokémon battle using a similar art style and fighting style found in the first two Paper Mario games. I absolutely love it.
Amazing Pokemon and Paper Mario crossover. Tried to find the artist to no avail...#Pokemon #pikachu #papermario #ultrabeasts pic.twitter.com/tboxGIoFW3— Moggy: Send Gnomes (@MoggyOh) October 2, 2017
Paper Mario Odyssey
Seeing the 3D artwork of Mario Odyssey recreated in the Paper Mario style is really making me wish this version of the game existed.
Pokémon battle
This one's an oldie but a goodie. Someone took the time to draw a Paper Mario battle in the form of a wild Pokémon encounter.
Animal Crossing villager
This beautiful version of an Animal Crossing villager makes me long for paper versions of my favorite animal villagers. To quote a certain little mermaid, "I want more!"
I drew Villager from Animal Crossing in the Paper Mario style!! for a poll I did..almost over a month ago, sorryy.. At least it was simple and fun to do! #animalcrossing #papermario #smashbros pic.twitter.com/7TlT5dYnBc— ✏ Wattereo Art ✏ 📃#PaperMarioTheOrigamiKing📃 (@Wattereo2) December 16, 2019
The Legend of Zelda
I'm a HUGE fan of The Legend of Zelda and would definitely play each of the Paper Mario-like versions of the games shown in this video. I love how the paper style changes ever so slightly to match the style of each game.
The paper games
It's so fun seeing these classic games in the style of the Paper Mario franchise. I personally hope that several more of these Paper Mario makeovers get posted online. In particular, more fan art showing Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the Paper Mario style would be so adorable. Make it happen! Are there any other games that you'd like to see recreated with this paper aesthetic? Tell us about it in the comments below.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This Navy Blue iPhone 12 Pro concept shows Midnight Green is so last year
Rumors of a Navy Blue iPhone 12 Pro have circulated a few times and we're right here for it. After watching this concept, you will be as well.
Appeals court dismisses anti-conservative bias lawsuit against Apple
An appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit claiming Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter were biased against conservative views.
Apple TV+ lands its biggest film yet
Apple TV+ has landed the right to 'Killers of the Flower Moon', a Martin Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Cuddle close with your favorite Animal Crossing: New Horizon pal
Animal Crossing has become a global phenomenon, and as a result, dedicated creators have designed special Animal Crossing stuffed animals for all to enjoy. Here's a list of our favorites!