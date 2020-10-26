Terry Warfield Video LeavesSource: Terry Warfield

  • Filmmaker Terry Warfield has an iPhone 12 Pro and isn't afraid to use it.
  • He took the phone to a gorgeous location and used it to tell a story.
  • It's a great example of what these cameras are capable of when in the hands of someone who knows what they're doing.

Filmmaker Terry Warfield got hold of an iPhone 12 Pro and the obvious thing to do was put those cameras through their paces. The result is more than just a test of hardware – it's storytelling, too.

We've seen plenty of examples of videos and photos created by the new iPhones but this is an excellent example of the new iPhones' ability to help tell a story wen in the hands of someone capable. It's well worth your time at just 2 minutes, 27 seconds.

I shot this ALL handheld. A mix between 24fps, 60fps, and the clip at the end of the water was 240fps. I filmed this in HDR to access the 10bit color depth which is amazing for color grading! I DID NOT EXPORT THIS IN HDR, because the only monitor I have is NOT COLOR CALIBRATED. I did not want the colors coming out funky! I also edited and graded this in final cut pro which does not officially support Dolby Vision HDR, so I had to use some work arounds which I will cover in a separate video. Also, HDR is super buggy, which I will also cover soon.

The fact this was filmed in HDR but then shared to YouTube in SDR is an example of why movies created on the new iPhones will likely be best viewed on them, too. Hopefully that will change in the future – it wouldn't be the first time Apple's iPhone has pushed an industry forward, after all.

