What you need to know
- Filmmaker Terry Warfield has an iPhone 12 Pro and isn't afraid to use it.
- He took the phone to a gorgeous location and used it to tell a story.
- It's a great example of what these cameras are capable of when in the hands of someone who knows what they're doing.
Filmmaker Terry Warfield got hold of an iPhone 12 Pro and the obvious thing to do was put those cameras through their paces. The result is more than just a test of hardware – it's storytelling, too.
We've seen plenty of examples of videos and photos created by the new iPhones but this is an excellent example of the new iPhones' ability to help tell a story wen in the hands of someone capable. It's well worth your time at just 2 minutes, 27 seconds.
I shot this ALL handheld. A mix between 24fps, 60fps, and the clip at the end of the water was 240fps. I filmed this in HDR to access the 10bit color depth which is amazing for color grading! I DID NOT EXPORT THIS IN HDR, because the only monitor I have is NOT COLOR CALIBRATED. I did not want the colors coming out funky! I also edited and graded this in final cut pro which does not officially support Dolby Vision HDR, so I had to use some work arounds which I will cover in a separate video. Also, HDR is super buggy, which I will also cover soon.
The fact this was filmed in HDR but then shared to YouTube in SDR is an example of why movies created on the new iPhones will likely be best viewed on them, too. Hopefully that will change in the future – it wouldn't be the first time Apple's iPhone has pushed an industry forward, after all.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
AirPods, AirPods Pro to get refreshes starting the first half of 2021
Apple is said to be working on new versions of the popular AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds.
More smartphone makers to follow Apple in ditching headphones from boxes
A recent DigiTimes report includes an indication that more smartphone makers will follow Apple's lead in ditching headphones from their smartphone boxes, a move that will benefit sales of true wireless products.
The MagSafe Charger may leave a circular imprint on leather iPhone cases
According to a new Apple Support document, the company is warning those who use a leather case with their iPhone of potential imprints.
Which iPhone 12 Pro color is the best one? That's up to you!
Pacific Blue and Sapphire are two new colors on the iPhone 12 Pro. There's also Silver and Gold. Which one is right for you?