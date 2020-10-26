Filmmaker Terry Warfield got hold of an iPhone 12 Pro and the obvious thing to do was put those cameras through their paces. The result is more than just a test of hardware – it's storytelling, too.

We've seen plenty of examples of videos and photos created by the new iPhones but this is an excellent example of the new iPhones' ability to help tell a story wen in the hands of someone capable. It's well worth your time at just 2 minutes, 27 seconds.