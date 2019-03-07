This year, on April 30, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (FFXII) will release to the Nintendo Switch. The original release to this game was March 16, 2006, which was over a decade ago. The graphics and gameplay have been enhanced for every long-term fan to enjoy if you're looking for a bit of nostalgia. If you're wondering what improvements have been made, what this series is about, or if you should buy FFXII then you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age releasing to the Nintendo Switch! $50 at Amazon What is Final Fantasy?

Pre-order and release date information!

The world of Final Fantasy takes place in a land fueled by magic, ancient beliefs, and a constant re-creation of war. There are crystals scattered across the world, said to contain the planet's life force, which gives magic the ability to exist. Welcome to where magic is real but something really bad exists to oppose it. Because where there is power there will always be a dark force attempting to claim it for themselves. The Final Fantasy series is seemingly never-ending, but it's always captivating in its own right. Each game serves as a new chapter that continues the tradition of good vs evil. There is always a group of heroes with their own sort of talent or magical power that band together to take out some large, sometimes ancient, force that's threatening their way of life. The games are never just a journey of good vs evil, but are also one of personal reflection. Every character has their own set of hardships, which you learn as the story progresses— and every one of them will be broken somehow and forced to either come out better than before or end up dead. What kind of gameplay is it?

Final Fantasy XII plays from a third-person perspective in an open-world RPG. You have the ability to interact with most of the environment around you and control the camera with one of your analog sticks. Movement options include walking by foot, riding a Chocobo, teleportation from Save Crystals, or flying in an airship. When it comes to fighting, you'll be using a timed, but free-form, combat style. That means after every strike you make there is a cooldown period before you're able to make your next attack, but you are able to walk freely throughout combat. You can also open your menu to change between Attack, Magicks & Technicks, Mist, Gambits, or use your items. What are Magicks & Technicks? It almost speaks for itself. These are the types of base magic you are able to use in FFXII. There are five types of magic you can harness including Arcane, Black, Green, Time, and White magic. Technicks are the skills you unlock through those categories. There are 21 different types of Technicks in the game that range from abilities like rendering foes vulnerable to an element or casting random Black magic against an enemy. What is Mist? This is the source of magic in Lvalice, the region in which FFXII takes place, and fuels all the living things of the planet. Those who can harness the power of the Mist are capable of doing extraordinary things beyond what Magicks and Technicks can do. Unlocking your abilities with Mist grants you the means to recover MP faster, summon allies, "Quickening" (chaining button commands in order to chain multiple characters' attacks), and so much more. What are Gambits? Gambits are your ability to control your party members. Each Gambit has a series of commands or scenarios for your friends to help you in combat. You can unlock more Gambits in the License Boards, but you'll start with two from the beginning of the game. There are a decent amount of players I know who never touched this system, but it's another way to control and harness your strategies for battle. What has been improved?