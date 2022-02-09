The next Fire Emblem game is set to hit the Nintendo Switch later this year, with Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes.

The game won't be a continuation of the story set up in Three Houses, but it'll feature a lot of the same characters and take place in the same univers on Fódlan. It's set to release on June 24, 2022 with Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in tow.