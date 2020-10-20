iPad Air 4Source: Apple

Everyone's attention might be squarely on the arrival of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro this week but there's something else on the horizon. Apple's iPad Air 4 will go on sale this weekend and the first unboxing video of the new tablet has appeared online.

We've already seen some videos of the tablet via a few sources in China, but another one is always welcome.

Shared by YouTube channel Tech107, the video is backed by an odd choice of music but still gets the job done. The Sky Blue color is shown off as is the Touch ID button that now lives in the Top button. That's the sleep/wake button, in case you were wondering.

Unboxing video of the new iPad Air 4th gen Sky Blue colour.

There's no indication where this iPad Air 4 came from and this is the first video the YouTube channel seems to have uploaded. We never see the person's face, either, so it's a safe bet that they weren't supposed to be showing this thing off.

Still, I'm glad they did!

