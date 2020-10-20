Everyone's attention might be squarely on the arrival of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro this week but there's something else on the horizon. Apple's iPad Air 4 will go on sale this weekend and the first unboxing video of the new tablet has appeared online.

We've already seen some videos of the tablet via a few sources in China, but another one is always welcome.

Shared by YouTube channel Tech107, the video is backed by an odd choice of music but still gets the job done. The Sky Blue color is shown off as is the Touch ID button that now lives in the Top button. That's the sleep/wake button, in case you were wondering.