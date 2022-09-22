Fitbit Versa 2 vs. Fitbit Inspire 2: Which should you buy?

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2 View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Smartwatch

This smartwatch delivers up to six days of battery life, depending on your usage. It offers smart features like music play, stream, and storage, Amazon Alexa built-in, customizable apps, and smart pay. It comes in six color combos, and there are hundreds of customizable clock faces to choose from, so you can really make it your own. For 6+ day battery life

Active Zone Minutes and workout intensity maps

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Activity + sleep tracking

Amazon Alexa built-in

Music play, stream, and storage

Download and control apps Against Shorter battery life

Larger, heavier design

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness tracker

This easy-to-use fitness tracker features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking, and 10 days of battery life. Its lightweight, sleek design comes in three colors. It does not have smart features, but it gets the job done for basic activity tracking at a lower cost. For 10-day battery life

Active Zone Minutes and workout intensity maps

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Activity + sleep tracking

Customizable clock faces and band colors Against No music play, stream, or storage

No Amazon Alexa

No smart pay

No built-in GPS

The Fitbit Versa 2 and the Fitbit Inspire 2 are two of the best Fitbit wearables. Deciding on which to buy boils down to budget, features, and usage. The Versa 2 is a smartwatch, so you're going to get additional features like Amazon Alexa, the ability to store, stream, and play music, and hundreds of customizable clock faces and apps that you won't get with the Inspire 2.

On the downside, it's more expensive, has a shorter battery life, and a larger, heavier design. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is great if you're looking for a basic sleep and activity tracker. It features a sleek, lightweight design for a minimalist look, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and an extra-long battery life of up to 10 days. So, which is best for you?

Fitbit Versa 2 vs. Fitbit Inspire 2: Assess your needs

When evaluating whether you need a feature-heavy smartwatch or basic activity tracker, first assess your needs. Let's break down the specs.

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitbit Inspire 2 Dimensions 1.6x1.6x0.5-inches 1.5x0.7x0.5-inches Weight 8.8-ounces 1.6-ounces Battery life 6+ days 10 days Activity + sleep tracking Yes Yes Active Zone Minutes Yes Yes Workout Intensity Maps Yes Yes 24/7 heart rate monitoring Yes Yes Call, text, app notifications Yes Yes Store, stream, play music Yes No Download Apps + clock faces Yes No Amazon Alexa Yes No Find My Phone Yes No Sp02 monitoring (with Sp02 watch face) Yes No Built-in GPS No No Water-resistant 50 meters Yes Yes

If you need a tracker that can download your favorite apps, access smart assistance, and give you the convenience of tap and pay, you may want to opt for the Versa 2. If you don't care for all those bells and whistles and just want a solid fitness tracker, Fitbit Inspire 2 is the wearable you want. But budget also comes into play here. Are all of those smart features really worth shelling out nearly double the price of the Inspire 2? Let's get granular about what both options offer.

Fitbit Versa 2 vs. Fitbit Inspire 2: Activity and sleep tracking

Fitbit Versa 2 Lifestyle (Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Inspire 2 both offer excellent health and fitness tracking. Despite which one you choose, you get the same quality tracking. They feature all-day activity tracking and will keep close tabs on your daily steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, hourly activity, and stationary time. They offer menstrual health tracking, food logging, and 20+ exercise modes to deliver real-time stats as you work out. Like all Fitbit wearables, they're swim-proof up to 50 meters, so you can wear them in the pool, shower, bath, and through your heaviest sweat sessions.

Despite which Fitbit option you choose, you get the same quality fitness tracking we've come to expect from the company.

Both are efficient at tracking your ZZZ's. They feature automatic sleep tracking, silent on-wrist alarms, bedtime reminders, and quality sleep tips in the Fitbit app to help you achieve better rest. You can see the time spent in light, deep, and REM sleep stages and will receive insights to help you improve. You'll also get a sleep score based on your heart rate, time asleep, and restlessness. This personalized score helps you better understand your sleep quality each night and how it affects the way it makes you feel the next day.

Both of these wearables offer Active Zone Minutes that help ensure every second counts during workouts by buzzing your wrist when you enter your personalized target heart rate zone. You can view your workout intensity maps in the Fitbit app to see how your heart rate changes along your routes. Both of these products offer 24/7 heart rate monitoring so you can maximize your workouts, view workout intensity maps, track sleep stages, and register accurate calorie burn.

Neither the Fitbit Versa 2 nor the Fitbit Inspire 2 are outfitted with built-in GPS, which is a major letdown. If you want built-in GPS, we recommend upgrading to Fitbit Versa 3 or Fitbit Charge 4. However, you can see your real-time pace and distance by connecting to your phone's GPS and view your workout in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit Versa 2 vs. Fitbit Inspire 2: Smart tech sets them apart

Fitbit Versa (Image credit: Fitbit)

What sets the Versa 2 apart from the Inspire 2 is smart technology. You can download and access your favorite apps for fitness, sports, news, travel, and more with a simple tap on Fitbit Versa 2. You get Amazon Alexa conveniently built-in, so you can do things like control your smart home devices, check the weather and news, and set timers.

The Versa 2 connects seamlessly with your wireless headphones, so you can store and play up to 300 songs directly from your watch. You can also download your favorite Pandora stations, Deezer playlists (monthly music subscriptions required), or control your Spotify account. Versa 2 makes it easy to use your credit and debit cards to make secure purchases anywhere that accepts tap-and-pay for smart payments.

Remember that smart features will drain the battery a lot faster, so the Versa 2 only offers up to six days of battery life, depending on use. Fitbit Inspire 2 delivers 10 days of battery life and doesn't host smart tech, so you should get close to the full 10 days on a single charge. Of course, the battery life depends on your usage.

Bottom line: if smart features are high on your priority list, Fitbit Versa 2 is the obvious choice as it offers smart features. The Inspire 2 simply doesn't offer them.

Fitbit Versa 2 vs. Fitbit Inspire 2: Colors and customization

Fitbit Inspire (Image credit: Fitbit)

You can personalize both Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Inspire 2 with tons of clock face options. There is something for every style and every occasion. When it comes to color, Fitbit Versa 2 offers six color combinations: black and carbon, Bordeaux and copper rose (Amazon exclusive), navy and pink woven with copper rose (special edition), petal and copper rose, smoke woven with mist grey (special edition), and stone and misty grey.

Fitbit Inspire 2 comes in three colors: black and rose, black and black, and black and white. If you want to personalize these wearables beyond the Fitbit options, you can always purchase one of the best third-party bands for Fitbit Versa 2 or Fitbit Inspire 2. When it comes to colors and customization, Fitbit Versa 2 comes out on top. It comes in more colors, and although both have lots of customizable clock faces to choose from, you'll personalize Versa 2 further with customizable apps.

Fitbit Versa 2 vs. Fitbit Inspire 2: Which should you buy?

Ultimately, it comes down to whether you want or pass on smart features, as well as your budget. Both are great fitness wearables, so you really can't go wrong. Both the Versa 2 and Inspire 2 are excellent fitness trackers with nearly all the features Fitbit has developed, from Active Minutes to sleep tracking. So, it really does come down to those smart features and what you're willing to pay.

If it's within budget and you want smart tech that will allow you to access Amazon Alexa, apps, the ability to store and play music, and make smart payments directly from your wrist, Fitbit Versa 2 is the obvious choice. If you're on a budget and won't utilize the smart features, Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great way to go. Either way, you're getting a quality fitness tracker.

Fitbit Versa 2 - Black/Carbon Smart and feature heavy

A feature-heavy smartwatch with Amazon Alexa built-in, music play and storage, and customizable clock faces and apps.