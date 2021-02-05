Smartwatch Fitbit Versa 2 Tracker Fitbit Inspire 2 This smartwatch features built-in Amazon Alexa as well as the ability to store, stream, and play music. Other features include wireless connectivity, Find My Phone app, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes, activity and sleep tracking, and six-day battery life. It comes in six color combos (including Special Edition) and offers hundreds of customizable clock faces and apps so you can really make it your own. $150 at Amazon Pros 6+ day battery life

Active Zone Minutes + 24/7 heart rate monitoring

Activity + sleep tracking

Amazon Alexa built-in

Music play and storage

Customizable clock faces and apps Cons Shorter battery life

Larger, heavier design

No built-in GPS This easy-to-use health and fitness tracker features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes, activity and sleep tracking, and 10-day battery life. It has a lightweight, sleek design and comes in three colors. It's not as feature-heavy as the Fitbit Versa 2, but it gets the job done when it comes to basic activity tracking at a much lower cost. $69 at Amazon Pros 10-day battery life

Active Zone Minutes + 24/7 heart rate monitoring

Activity + sleep tracking

Three band colors Cons Can't store or play music

No smart assistant

No customizable clock faces and apps

No built-in GPS

Fitbit Versa 2 vs Fitbit Inspire 2: Smartwatch or tracker?

The Fitbit Versa 2 and the Fitbit Inspire 2 are two of the best Fitbit products. When choosing between the two, it boils down to budget, the features you prioritize, and how you plan to utilize your wearable. The Versa 2 is a smartwatch, so you're going to get additional features like Amazon Alexa built-in, the ability to store, stream, and play music, Find My Phone app, and hundreds of customizable clock faces and apps that you won't get with the Inspire 2.

On the downside, it's more expensive, has a shorter battery life, and a larger, heavier design. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is great if you're looking for a basic sleep and activity tracker. It features a sleek, lightweight design for a minimalist look, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and an extra-long battery life of up to 10 days for those who hate constantly charging their wearables. Let's break down the specs.

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitbit Inspire 2 Dimensions 1.6x1.6x0.5-inches 1.5x0.7x0.5-inches Weight 8.8-ounces 1.6-ounces Battery life 6+ days 10 days Activity + sleep tracking Yes Yes Active Zone Minutes Yes Yes 24/7 heart rate monitoring Yes Yes Call, text, app notifications Yes Yes Store and play music Yes No Hundreds of apps + clock faces Yes No Smart assistant Yes No Find My Phone Yes No Sp02 monitoring Yes No Built-in GPS No No Water-resistant 50 meters Yes Yes

Fitbit Versa 2 vs Fitbit Inspire 2: Assess your needs

When evaluating whether you need a feature-heavy smartwatch or basic activity tracker, first assess your needs. If you need a product that does it all and offers smart features on top of 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes, activity, and sleep tracking, the Fitbit Versa 2 is the correct choice for you. If you're looking for something more low-key and just need the basics when it comes to all-day activity tracking, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is the way to go. Let's break down how these two are alike, and where they differ.

Fitbit Versa 2 vs Fitbit Inspire 2: Prioritize your features

Let's start with battery life. The Fitbit Versa 2 offers a six-day battery life give or take depending on how you use it. The Fitbit Inspire 2 offers a 10-day battery life which is far superior. If you're one of those people who hates routinely charging your wearables, the Inspire 2 is the right choice. It's smart features like Amazon Alexa and the ability to store and play music that eat up a lot of the Versa 2's battery life.

Both of these products feature Active Zone Minutes to ensure every minute counts while you work out.

Both of these wearables offer Active Zone Minutes or AZM, which is one of Fitbit's newer features. Active Zone Minutes help ensure every minute counts during workouts by buzzing your wrist when you enter your personalized target heart rate zones. Both of these products offer 24/7 heart rate monitoring so you can maximize your workouts, see heart rate zones, track sleep stages, and register accurate calorie burn.

The Fitbit Versa 2 and the Fitbit Inspire 2 both offer premium health and fitness tracking. They deliver all-day activity tracking and will keep tabs on your daily steps, distance, and calories burned. They offer menstrual health tracking, food logging, sleep tracking, and 20+ exercise modes to deliver real-time stats as you work out. Like all Fitbit wearables, they're both swimproof up to 50 meters so you can wear them in the pool, shower, bath, and through your heaviest sweat sessions.

You can see your real-time pace and distance by connecting to your phone's GPS.

Neither the Fitbit Versa 2 nor the Fitbit Inspire 2 have built-in GPS, which is kind of a letdown. However, you can see your real-time pace and distance by connecting to your phone's GPS. You can view maps of your routes in the Fitbit app. You can also check out your workout intensity map in the app after your exercise. Your workout intensity map will display your heart rate zones throughout your route.

What sets the Fitbit Versa 2 apart from the Inspire 2 are all of the smart features it's outfitted with. You get access to hundreds of customizable clock faces to compliment any style or event. You get Amazon Alexa conveniently built-in, so you can do things like control your smart home devices, check the weather and news, and set timers.

The Fitbit Versa 2 allows you to play and store up to 300 songs directly from your watch.

The Versa 2 can connect with your wireless headphones so you can listen, store and play up to 300 songs directly from your watch. You can also download your favorite Pandora stations or Deezer playlists (monthly music subscriptions required). The Fitbit Versa 2 enables you to access your favorite apps straight from your watch face, so you can check on sports, news, travel, transit, and fitness apps with the simple tap of a finger.

If you're someone who consistently loses their phone, not to worry. You can find it with the Find My Phone app on your Fitbit Versa 2. All you have to do is tap to activate an alert and your phone will continuously ring and vibrate until you discover its location. This is a big-time bonus feature in our book. We're all guilty of misplacing our phones from time to time, it's nice to have a way to find them fast.

Fitbit Versa 2 vs Fitbit Inspire 2: Which should you buy?

So, should you buy the Fitbit Versa 2 or the Fitbit Inspire 2? If you're looking for an advanced smartwatch/fitness tracker combo, we would recommend springing for the Fitbit Versa 2. It's more expensive, but you get all of the features that come with the Fitbit Inspire 2, plus so much more like Amazon Alexa, Find My Phone, Customizable Clock Faces, wireless connectivity, the ability to store and play music, and more.

If you're not into all of the smart tech and just want a basic fitness tracker that boasts an extra-long battery life, go for the Fitbit Inspire 2. Ultimately, it comes down to how you're going to use your wearable, how much you want to spend, and what your most desirable features are. Both are great Fitbit products, so you really can't go wrong!

Smartwatch Fitbit Versa 2 Smart and feature heavy A feature-heavy smartwatch that has Amazon Alexa built-in, music play and storage, and customizable clock faces and apps. $150 at Amazon

Tracker Fitbit Inspire 2 Sleek and to the point A basic health and fitness tracker that features a 10-day battery life, Active Zone Minutes, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. $69 at Amazon