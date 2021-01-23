Popular photo editor Focos has been updated to bring support for RAW and ProRAW images on the iPhone 12 Pro.

As reported by 9to5Mac:

Focos is a popular photo editor for iOS that brings advanced tools to edit images with depth field taken using Portrait Mode on iPhone. The app was updated this week with some interesting new features, including support for the Apple ProRAW image — which is available for iPhone 12 Pro users.

Released Friday, version 2.4 brings the aforementioned support for RAW images as well as other updates. The full release notes state: