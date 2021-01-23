What you need to know
- Popular iOS photo editor Focos now supports ProRAW images on the iPhone 12 Pro.
- Version 2.4 also brings a new home page.
Popular photo editor Focos has been updated to bring support for RAW and ProRAW images on the iPhone 12 Pro.
As reported by 9to5Mac:
Focos is a popular photo editor for iOS that brings advanced tools to edit images with depth field taken using Portrait Mode on iPhone. The app was updated this week with some interesting new features, including support for the Apple ProRAW image — which is available for iPhone 12 Pro users.
Released Friday, version 2.4 brings the aforementioned support for RAW images as well as other updates. The full release notes state:
-
With newly designed home page, it is easier to choose photos from albums for editing with bokeh effect. In addition, you are now able to open photos directly from Files app.
-
Support for RAW and ProRAW formats added. You can now adjust exposure / temperature / tone map losslessly & check EXIF before importing RAW images to the editing interface.
-
Maximum support of 20M pixels as output resolution on most devices.
- Enhanced editing interface designed for iPad with new slider control.
- The eraser returns to the patch tool and also brings a new "restore" brush.
- Left handed editing mode for iPad added. Appreciation for Luis Maldonado.
- Issue of foreground bokeh with wavy lines fixed.
- Interface stuck issue after sharing images to other apps fixed.
- Fixed the issue of the version 2.4.
Enjoy using Focos and support us by leaving your review for the features of each update to help us make it better.
