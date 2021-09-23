While the Nintendo Switch may not be the most powerful console on the market, more graphically-intensive games have gone the way of the Cloud Version. These games allow players to make inputs which are executed on a server and streamed back to the console. Some notable releases with this format are Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and the critically-acclaimed Control.

The Forgotten City joins the ranks of these games today, and is available now for download. Cloud games on the Nintendo Switch require an internet connection to play, and thus offer a free trial demo so that users can determine themselves whether their internet connection is able to facilitate playing a cloud game with minimal latency issues.

The Forgotten City is a mystery adventure game set in an ancient Roman city, where players must investigate, talk to characters, and appeal to their interests in order to solve the case. With a non-linear story that features multiple endings depending on the way you navigate moral dilemmas, this critically-acclaimed narrative places the fate of the city in the players' hands.

The Forgotten City is available on the Nintendo Switch for $29.99 USD.

