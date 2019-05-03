Nintendo has recently added VR support to some of its games. If you're like us, you're probably wondering when more of your favorite Nintendo games will receive the VR treatment. First person shooters obviously lend themselves to this immersive experience, but third-person games can also work well behind a pair of VR goggles. Here are the Switch games that we think would play well in VR.
- ★ Featured favorite: Fortnite
- Fender bender: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Shoot 'em up!: Wolfenstein: The New Colossus
- Sci-fi fascists: Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- The heist: Payday 2
- Blood and gore: Doom
- Dragonborn: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Building blocks: Minecraft
- Beast slayer: Dark Souls Remastered
- Paint the town: Splatoon 2
- Start your engines: Rocket League
- Celtic tale: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Classic horror: Resident Evil Origins Collection
- Born to race: Crash Team Racing
★ Featured favorite: Fortnite
The ability to quickly look around using motion controls while having your vision completely subjected to a screen might just give you a fighting edge during Fortnite's Battle Royale. If nothing else, imagine the rush you'd feel as you dive from the Battle Bus toward your desired destination. VR would also be helpful with building your own arena in the Fortnite Creative mode. It would really be up to Epic Games to allow this to happen.
Fender bender: Mario Kart 8 DeluxeStaff Pick
Imagine hugging the curves of your favorite race tracks from behind a pair of 3D goggles. The fast-paced racing, bright colors, and silly antics of this game would really pop in VR. You might even be able to see your racing opponents easier giving you the ability to stop them before they pass you.
Shoot 'em up!: Wolfenstein: The New Colossus
Playing as BJ Blazkowicz, the face of the underdog resistance, blast your way through Nazi-controlled America as you fight for the freedom of your people. What better way to exaggerate that feeling of overwhelming odds than by using a VR headset to bring the action even closer in this first-person shooter.
Sci-fi fascists: Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Youngblood is currently available for pre-order. If it is anything like it's critically acclaimed predecessor, it will provide plenty of challenging, first-person gunfights and intense plot sequences to keep you on the edge of your seat. The intensity of the Wolfenstein storylines and close-up fighting make it a perfect game for VR.
The heist: Payday 2
This is already a fun game on its own, but imagine stealthily making your way into target areas and completing heists while wearing VR goggles. The intense first-person gunfights would stand out a lot more and get your blood pumping a whole lot faster. Play by yourself or get friends to play with you via an internet connection.
Blood and gore: Doom
Hack, slash, and blast your way through demon hordes in this fast-paced first-person shooter. Doom is already a challenging, high-adrenaline game, but with the addition of virtual reality, it would get even more intense. You can already play a Doom game in VR on PS4 so this idea really isn't that far-fetched.
Dragonborn: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Skyrim is already available on PS4 as a VR game so the leap to Nintendo VR really isn't that far away. Imagine being able to fully immerse yourself in this Nordic-inspired fantasy land, complete quests, and fulfill your destiny as Dragonborn even while on the go.
Building blocks: Minecraft
With the addition of virtual reality, you'd experience the sensation of flying around your creations as you build and edit them. Collect crafting items and explore the world around you. Most importantly, experience the terror as you frantically run away from a Creeper who sneaks up on you unawares.
Beast slayer: Dark Souls Remastered
With the dark lighting combined with how closely the camera follows behind The Chosen Undead, a VR experience could really help add to the atmosphere of Dark Souls Remastered. Explore every inch of Lordran and destroy countless enemies in your quest to learn more about yourself and your people.
Paint the town: Splatoon 2
In addition to the more intense games, family-friendly cooperatives like Splatoon 2 could benefit from VR. Being able to follow your character around and see everything up close might help you identify enemy Inklings faster or notice areas you need to paint over.
Start your engines: Rocket League
This unorthodox soccer game includes quick acceleration and split second decisions. Being able to play while wearing a pair of VR goggles would really add to the adrenaline pumping moments. Pair up with random players online or play against friends.
Celtic tale: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade is one of the most beautiful narratives ever to be told via video game. One of the best ways to simulate Senua's isolation is with an up close and personal view of her struggles in VR. Take in the amazing animation and graphics of the titular protagonist as this memorable story unfolds.
Classic horror: Resident Evil Origins Collection
A good horror game is perfect for VR. You'll be jumping out of your skin as you come across undead enemies in both Resident Evil and Resident Evil 0. If you want a show, get your friends to play and watch them jump about frantically instead. You know you want to.
Born to race: Crash Team Racing
CTR comes out June 21, 2019 and is currently available for pre-order. The exhilaration of fast-paced driving and cartoon antics would really work well with a VR mode. Choose from a roster of playable characters and play on a number of unique tracks.
VR games on Switch
We really don't know which Nintendo games will get a VR mode, but the possibilities for additional VR games on Switch have us stoked. Everyone's gaming preferences is different, but we assume that most games with a free moving camera and either a first-person view or close-up, third person view would work well behind VR goggles.
While Nintendo has opened the floodgates, it's really up to each game's developers to determine whether or not a VR mode is created. With any luck some of the games listed above will have a VR mode within the next couple of years. In the meantime, if you have Nintendo VR goggles and want to try a Nintendo action RPG game in VR, then check out Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.