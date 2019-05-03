Nintendo has recently added VR support to some of its games. If you're like us, you're probably wondering when more of your favorite Nintendo games will receive the VR treatment. First person shooters obviously lend themselves to this immersive experience, but third-person games can also work well behind a pair of VR goggles. Here are the Switch games that we think would play well in VR.

★ Featured favorite : Fortnite The ability to quickly look around using motion controls while having your vision completely subjected to a screen might just give you a fighting edge during Fortnite's Battle Royale. If nothing else, imagine the rush you'd feel as you dive from the Battle Bus toward your desired destination. VR would also be helpful with building your own arena in the Fortnite Creative mode. It would really be up to Epic Games to allow this to happen. $30 at Amazon.

VR games on Switch

We really don't know which Nintendo games will get a VR mode, but the possibilities for additional VR games on Switch have us stoked. Everyone's gaming preferences is different, but we assume that most games with a free moving camera and either a first-person view or close-up, third person view would work well behind VR goggles.

While Nintendo has opened the floodgates, it's really up to each game's developers to determine whether or not a VR mode is created. With any luck some of the games listed above will have a VR mode within the next couple of years. In the meantime, if you have Nintendo VR goggles and want to try a Nintendo action RPG game in VR, then check out Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

