Over the past few years we've seen a lot of awesome games release for the Nintendo Switch. Several of these games, especially retro classics and pinball games, benefit from being played vertically. However, the Switch isn't designed to allow Joy-Cons to attach in a vertical screen orientation. Fortunately, the Fangamer Flip Grip accessory came to the rescue and makes it possible for you to play your Switch with attached Joy-Cons in vertical mode. We've gathered up a list of games that work with the Flip Grip. See which ones catch your eye.

Note: It's important to note that the Flip Grip only attaches to the Switch console in one direction. If a game doesn't orient itself in this same direction, then it won't be playable with the Flip Grip.