Gamevice apparently doesn't learn its lesson. After previously being told by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that it couldn't claim Nintendo's Switch console infringed upon its patents, the company is at it again. And now it wants the Switch banned from being imported into the United States.

The new claim, spotted by GoNintendo, not only sees Gamevice again want Nintendo to be held accountable for so-called patent infringement, but it also wants the original case to be opened back up, too.