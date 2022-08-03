Everything announced at the August 2022 Pokémon Presents

Things have been quiet in the Pokémon world, but a new Pokémon Presents is finally here. This time around, The Pokémon Company plans to announce information on the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as updates for other Pokémon games and mobile applications.

If you missed the premiere, don't worry, as you can view the presentation below:

Here's everything announced in the August 2022 Pokémon Presents:

Play Pokémon heads to London

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The upcoming Play Pokémon in London is an event in which players compete in the Pokémon video games, the Trading Card Game, Pokémon GO and Pokémon UNITE. There's a pop-up shop planned and livestreams for each event, so you'll never miss a single match.

Ultra Beasts come to the Pokémon GO Fest Finale

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

On August 22, 2022, players can see all the recently released Ultra Beasts like Buzzwole, Shaymin, and much more in the Pokémon GO Fest finale.

Daily Adventure Incense is also now available, which can be used for 15 minutes each day and attracts Pokémon uncommon to your area as well as... legendary Pokémon?!

New Pokémon and events come to Pokémon UNITE

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Pokémon UNITE, the first MOBA in the franchise, players can compete in the Pika Party event, in which all competing Pokémon are some variation of Pikachu.

Buzzwole, the insect-like Ultra Beast, also heads to the game today. Players can also dress up their favorite Pokémon in new Holowear.

Pokémon Masters Three-Year Anniversary

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Pokémon Masters, the popular mobile game, is celebrating its three-year anniversary soon! More information to come in the future.

Mewtwo comes to Pokémon Café Remix

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Mewtwo is hungry, so it's stopped by the Pokémon Café. To add this Pokémon to your game, make sure to keep mixing new drinks and choose staff who specialise in small plates.

Victini and Latias' events will also return, so you can get a second chance to add these to your staff.

New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

A new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer was unveiled, featuring new information on the game. It seems that trainers are tasked with completing a grand treasure hunt, in which they travel on the backs of the legendary Koraidon and Miraidon to find treasure.

The games are described as open-world RPGs, taking place in the Paldea region. Unlike past entries in the series, players partner up with the legendary Pokémon close to the beginning of the game, while they are enrolled in a special academy. Players in Pokémon Scarlet will attend the Naranja Academy, while players in Pokémon Violet will attend the Uva Academy.

There are three stories to complete this time around. The first features the familiar gyms, of which there are eight and can be attempted in any order. As for the other two stories: more information will be unveiled at a later date.

Union Circles facilitate co-op play with up to three friends. Players can battle and ride around across the region with friends and family.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

As part of the mysterious Terastal phenomenon, each Pokémon has the ability to Terastalize, giving them a shiny crystallized form and a specific typing, depending on the Pokémon's characteristics. Players can head into Tera Raids with other players to catch Pokémon with rare Tera types.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Those who purchase the game early can receive a special Pikachu with the Tera Type Flying and the move Fly.

That's all, Pokéfolks!

This Pokémon Presents was certainly packed to the brim with new information. We haven't seen what will become of the starters just yet, but there's still quite a bit of time before the games release on November 18, 2022.